Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Holding Maintained by Ecofin Ltd; As General Electric Co (GE) Share Value Rose, Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has Upped by $3.11 Million Its Holding

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 345,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 845,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.44 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.71B market cap company. The stock increased 9.74% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $8.79. About 247.52 million shares traded or 308.63% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 25/04/2018 – GE Sticks With KPMG as Auditor Despite Calls to End Relationship; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE 15% CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR 1; 15/05/2018 – GE GETS AGP ORDER WITH OHGISHMA POWER; 05/03/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 14/03/2018 – JPMorgan Questions GE Profit Guidance (Video); 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – QTRLY BHGE ORDERS WERE $5.2 BILLION, UP 102% REPORTED AND DOWN 3% ORGANIC; 22/05/2018 – JP Morgan: GE likely ‘seriously considering’ another dividend cut; 21/05/2018 – Main Street: GE Is Reportedly Looking Into Lowering Its Dividend Again; 12/04/2018 – GE EXPLORES HYBRID DEALS, SPINOFFS IN STRATEGIC REVIEW – WSJ, CITING; 22/05/2018 – GE Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow

Ecofin Ltd increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd bought 9,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The hedge fund held 33,724 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 24,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.23B market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $89.99. About 973,682 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Sales $14.5B-$14.7B; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q EPS $1.38; 03/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to showcase innovative data connectivity and sensor solutions at WCX18: World Congress Experience (SAE); 16/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.70 TO $3.76 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 09/05/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 40C, EST. 42C; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity introduces 48V bus bar connectors and cable assemblies at the 2018 OCP Summit; 06/03/2018 – PLDT Chooses Qwilt to Improve Quality and Increase Scale for Streaming Video Delivery Across the Philippines; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Orders $3.7B, Excluding SubCom

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,640 were accumulated by Amica Retiree Trust. Amf Pensionsforsakring stated it has 326,087 shares. Field And Main Fincl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 50 shares. Amp Invsts Ltd holds 0.06% or 133,824 shares. Mackenzie Fincl holds 29,931 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.08% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Morgan Stanley holds 890,735 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.09% or 22,044 shares. Bridges Investment Inc reported 29,147 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.01% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Paloma Prns Mgmt holds 26,864 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. The California-based Meridian Counsel has invested 0.16% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Proffitt & Goodson accumulated 0.02% or 1,210 shares. Brinker Capital Inc has invested 0.02% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 1,175 shares.

Ecofin Ltd, which manages about $1.49 billion and $144.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 53,662 shares to 204,328 shares, valued at $5.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Livent Corp by 185,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,139 shares, and cut its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQUNF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iowa Bancorp holds 34,817 shares. Hrt Financial Limited Liability holds 0.11% or 71,327 shares in its portfolio. Chilton Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 21,079 shares. Aviva Public Limited invested 0.29% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Bellecapital Intll Limited has 0.12% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Greenwich Investment Mgmt holds 0.14% or 12,713 shares. Fiera accumulated 35,717 shares. Gagnon Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 13,746 shares in its portfolio. Intrust Savings Bank Na, a Kansas-based fund reported 109,243 shares. Paloma Prns accumulated 954,156 shares. Assetmark invested in 0% or 29,119 shares. South State owns 41,372 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Atria Invs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Davenport Com Lc has 823,034 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $4.87 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $97,500 was made by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. The insider CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00M. $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15. Another trade for 55,248 shares valued at $498,337 was made by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stars Group Inc by 275,000 shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $28.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 175,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,000 shares, and cut its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO).