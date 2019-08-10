Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Holding Increased by Ecofin Ltd; State Street Has Lifted Its Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Holding

Ecofin Ltd increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd bought 9,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The hedge fund held 33,724 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 24,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $89.77. About 954,456 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cash Flow From Continuing Operating Activities $377M; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.70 TO $3.76 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 18/03/2018 – TE Connectivity Presents Heilind Asia with Asia Pacific 2017 Content Per Customer Award; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 03/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to showcase innovative data connectivity and sensor solutions at WCX18: World Congress Experience (SAE); 16/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Net $490M; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity exhibits data and power connectivity solutions at OCP Summit 2018

State Street Corp increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide Inc (WWW) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 34,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.74% . The institutional investor held 2.76M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.88 million, up from 2.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Wolverine World Wide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.70% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $25.74. About 783,259 shares traded. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has declined 22.78% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WWW News: 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $2.00 TO $2.10; 25/03/2018 – Podcast: Wolverine: The Long Night is a well-crafted thriller; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 31/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates LSF10 Wolverine Investments At ‘B’; Otlk Stable; 07/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE SAYS SIZE OF BOARD WAS REDUCED FROM ELEVEN TO TEN UPON RETIREMENT OF TIMOTHY O’DONOVAN – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Wolverine World Wide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WWW); 03/05/2018 – Wolverine Worldwide Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.00 TO $2.10, EST. $2.01; 14/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $33

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $75,528 activity. 9,870 shares were sold by KOLLAT DAVID T, worth $354,728.

