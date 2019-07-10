Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Holding Held by Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc; V F (VFC) Shareholder Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has Lowered Its Position

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 12.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc bought 1,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,870 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 billion, up from 15,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $93.99. About 1.29M shares traded or 10.59% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 5.44% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.39; 20/03/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N : MELIUS RESEARCH STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $135; 18/03/2018 – TE Connectivity Presents Heilind Asia with Asia Pacific 2017 Content Per Customer Award; 09/05/2018 – TE Connectivity Announces Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Dividend Record and Payment Dates; 30/05/2018 – Mouser Electronics Named Global High Service Distributor of the Year by TE Connectivity; 14/05/2018 – nVent Electric plc to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Adj EPS $1.42; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Adj EPS $5.52-Adj EPS $5.58; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $14.5 BLN TO $14.7 BLN; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 16.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp sold 10,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,124 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, down from 63,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $86.76. About 1.12 million shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 19/03/2018 – Monetate Launches Revolutionary Product Recommendation Tool; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP QTRLY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCREASED 22 PERCENT (UP 17 PERCENT CURRENCY NEUTRAL) TO $3.0 BLN; 14/03/2018 – VF to Enter Wearables Fitness Market; 30/04/2018 – VF Corp Completes the Sale of Its Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 30/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes the Sale of Its Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – AT QTR-END, INVENTORIES WERE UP 17 PERCENT COMPARED WITH SAME PERIOD IN 2017; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Addition of Altra as Immediately Accretive to EPS; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vf Holding Corp.’s (“Vertafore”) B3 Cfr On Dividend Recap, Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp. Inks Deal to Sell Nautica to Authentic Brands Group

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $340.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northwestern Corp by 350 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $457.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unumprovident (NYSE:UNM) by 1,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,870 shares, and cut its stake in Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL).

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $43.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap Etf (SCZ) by 497,167 shares to 11.66 million shares, valued at $669.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 8,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 443,756 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

