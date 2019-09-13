Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Holding Held by Meyer Handelman Co; Cadinha & Co Raised Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $4.40 Million

Meyer Handelman Co increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co bought 5,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 130,058 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.46M, up from 124,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $97. About 1.12 million shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 16/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Adj EPS $5.52-Adj EPS $5.58; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – FY DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $3.70 TO $3.76; 07/03/2018 – TE Connectivity showcases 400G connector and cable assembly solutions at OFC 2018; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Orders $3.7B, Excluding SubCom; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.35-Adj EPS $1.37; 08/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cash Flow From Continuing Operating Activities $377M; 18/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Debuts New Waterproof USB Type-C Connector

Cadinha & Co Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 55.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc bought 77,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 216,282 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.36M, up from 139,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $60.43. About 9.02M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 23/04/2018 – Telecoms Slightly Higher Before Verizon Earnings — Telecoms Roundup; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON CONFIRMS U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT INQUIRY INTO E-SIM STANDARDS, CALLS IT ‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING – SPOKESMAN; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON – CLOSED ITS ACQUISITION OF MOMENT, A NEW YORK-BASED DESIGN AND STRATEGY FIRM; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid ARPA $131.71; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT RONAN DUNNE SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effective; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Uptick Tops Estimates, Easing Growth Concerns; 06/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Verizon $1.182b+ Device Payment Plan ABS

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $13,665 activity.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company Com (NYSE:WY) by 54,866 shares to 105,857 shares, valued at $2.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc Com by 678,664 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 318,514 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 293.00 million shares or 2.16% less from 299.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dana Invest Advsr holds 3,421 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mai Cap reported 2,381 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Howland Cap Ltd Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 229,878 shares. 3,482 were accumulated by Lee Danner & Bass. Invesco invested in 3.01M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Wellington Shields Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.13% or 2,800 shares. 3,775 were accumulated by Company Comml Bank. Deutsche State Bank Ag invested in 0.06% or 982,363 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 0.08% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 50,383 shares. 67,035 were reported by Congress Asset Mngmt Com Ma. The Pennsylvania-based Guyasuta Advsrs has invested 1.59% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Hotchkis And Wiley Mngmt Limited holds 0.35% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 966,863 shares. Bridges Investment Inc stated it has 31,147 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp stated it has 28,768 shares.

