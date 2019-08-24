Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Holding Held by Edgepoint Investment Group Inc; Usg Corp. (USG) Holder Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Lowered Position as Stock Price Were Volatile

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Usg Corp. (USG) by 37.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 582,897 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 971,915 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.08M, down from 1.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Usg Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 01/05/2018 – KNAUF ENCOURAGED USG MGMT CAN ENTER INTO TALKS ON $42/SHR OFFER; 12/04/2018 – BUFFETT TO OPPOSE USG BOARD AFTER $5.9 BILLION KNAUF BID SPURNED – BLOOMBERG; 16/04/2018 – KNAUF SAYS USG DENIAL OF REQUEST FOR MATERIALS VIOLATES RIGHTS; 10/04/2018 – KNAUF SAYS “USG WILL REQUIRE SIGNIFICANT CAPITAL INVESTMENT TO REMAIN COMPETITIVE”; 26/03/2018 – KNAUF: USG SAID NOV. 2017 PROPOSAL WAS NOT IN HOLDER INTEREST; 26/04/2018 – Knauf Comments on USG’s Disappointing First Quarter Earnings Results; 01/05/2018 – USG Bd Authorizes Negotiations With Knauf; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS THAT FOR 18 YEARS, USG HASN’T WORKED OUT THAT WELL; 26/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway: Proposed Granting Knauf Option to Buy Berkshire’s USG Stake; 12/04/2018 – BERKSHIRE SAYS IT WILL VOTE AGAINST USG BOARD NOMINEES

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 0.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 17,058 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 7.90 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $638.25M, up from 7.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $89.29. About 2.01 million shares traded or 47.30% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500.

More important recent USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Knauf Completes Acquisition of USG Corporation – Business Wire” on April 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com published article titled: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) was released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

