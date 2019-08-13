Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Holder Oxbow Advisors Increased Position; Visa (V) Holder Park Presidio Capital Has Upped Its Stake by $19.50 Million

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 52.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc bought 125,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 365,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.01M, up from 240,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $396.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $176.97. About 3.10M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 16.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc bought 7,611 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 54,899 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, up from 47,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $89.71. About 218,408 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 18/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Debuts New Waterproof USB Type-C Connector; 20/03/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N : MELIUS RESEARCH STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $135; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Sales $14.5B-$14.7B; 08/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 40C, EST. 42C; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity introduces 48V bus bar connectors and cable assemblies at the 2018 OCP Summit

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Tru Co has 3.07% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 341,826 shares. Cornerstone Incorporated accumulated 19,617 shares. Tortoise Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2,510 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Capital Wealth Planning Ltd holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 5,430 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 4.99M shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Arrowgrass Cap Partners (Us) Lp has 4,297 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 31,866 were accumulated by Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct. Sandler Mngmt holds 0.85% or 69,917 shares. Night Owl Capital Management Limited Liability holds 202,848 shares. Spinnaker Tru has 39,406 shares. Shell Asset owns 366,680 shares or 1.26% of their US portfolio. Asset Management has invested 0.71% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 298 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Limited Company owns 2,203 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Patten stated it has 58,622 shares or 3.94% of all its holdings.

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $822.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 42,630 shares to 14,950 shares, valued at $779,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 226 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,292 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).