Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Holder Oxbow Advisors Increased Its Holding by $608,880 as Stock Value Declined; Encana (ECA) Holder Addenda Capital Lowered Stake by $1.82 Million

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 16.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc bought 7,611 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 54,899 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, up from 47,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $88.6. About 1.08 million shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.70 TO $3.76 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 03/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to showcase innovative data connectivity and sensor solutions at WCX18: World Congress Experience (SAE); 30/05/2018 – Mouser Electronics Named Global High Service Distributor of the Year by TE Connectivity; 17/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity introduces 48V bus bar connectors and cable assemblies at the 2018 OCP Summit; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $14.5 BLN TO $14.7 BLN; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Net $490M; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.52 TO $5.58; 09/05/2018 – TE Connectivity Announces Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Dividend Record and Payment Dates

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 24.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 259,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 807,710 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, down from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.23. About 15.34 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – Keyera, Encana to Develop Liquids Hub, Natural-Gas Processing, Liquids Stabilization Plant; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN; 29/03/2018 – ENCANA CORP SAYS ON MARCH 28, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT, TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2015 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SEES SALES PROCEEDS ABOUT C$39M; 13/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP ECA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $15; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp. Will Provide Encana With Processing Services Under a Competitive Fee-For-Service Arrangement; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – SALES PROCEEDS RECEIVED BY ENCANA UNDER TRANSACTION ARE APPROXIMATELY C$39 MLN; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ENCANA CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; 28/03/2018 – Encana Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,716 shares to 63,334 shares, valued at $12.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF) by 10,248 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,577 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Stoneridge Investment Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.42% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 985 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 290,190 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Naples Ltd Llc invested in 0.15% or 7,149 shares. Int Invsts owns 1.15 million shares. Matrix Asset Advsr Incorporated Ny owns 2.02% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 146,599 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 0.04% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Boston Family Office Lc accumulated 0.89% or 102,151 shares. Conning Incorporated reported 0.02% stake. Advsr Ok invested in 60,146 shares or 0.52% of the stock. 682,354 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc. Field Main Comml Bank reported 50 shares. Connecticut-based Trexquant Invest LP has invested 0.04% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). North Carolina-based Bank Of America De has invested 0.04% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $822.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7,035 shares to 17,274 shares, valued at $2.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voya Emerging Markets High Div (IHD) by 464,008 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,818 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $13,665 activity.