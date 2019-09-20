Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Holder Meyer Handelman Co Has Upped Stake; As Varonis Sys (VRNS) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has Raised Position

Meyer Handelman Co increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co bought 5,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 130,058 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.46 million, up from 124,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $94.38. About 845,394 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 18/03/2018 – TE Connectivity Presents Heilind Asia with Asia Pacific 2017 Content Per Customer Award; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 09/05/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 40C, EST. 42C; 07/03/2018 – TE Connectivity showcases 400G connector and cable assembly solutions at OFC 2018; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.35-Adj EPS $1.37; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.52 TO $5.58; 17/05/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 08/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Sales $14.5B-$14.7B

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 33.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought 109,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.35% . The institutional investor held 431,511 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.73M, up from 322,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $62.59. About 190,583 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 12/04/2018 – RSA 2018: Varonis Showcases Latest Products, Hosts Session Exploring Data-Centric Security and More; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 29/05/2018 – Varonis Celebrates Winners of Inaugural Channel Partner Awards; 26/04/2018 – Media Alert: Varonis Demos Latest Products and Presents Insights on Data-Centric Security at Dell Technologies World 2018; 16/05/2018 – Varonis Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $53.5M, EST. $49.7M; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 7c; 24/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 22C, EST. LOSS/SHR 31C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold VRNS shares while 42 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 24.76 million shares or 1.50% more from 24.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mcf Advsr Limited Liability Company, Kentucky-based fund reported 44 shares. Moreover, Psagot House has 0% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Jennison Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 429,601 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Signaturefd Limited Co reported 94 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 6,362 shares. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Inc has invested 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Next Fin Grp Inc Inc owns 7 shares. First Manhattan invested 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). 315,925 were accumulated by D E Shaw Communications. Schmidt P J stated it has 0.1% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Artisan Prns Ltd Partnership invested in 0.05% or 431,511 shares. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $54.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 140,753 shares to 1.37 million shares, valued at $155.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 247,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 898,413 shares, and cut its stake in Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:HRS).

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $13,665 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 293.00 million shares or 2.16% less from 299.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd has 0.03% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Moreover, Everence Capital Management Incorporated has 0.14% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Swiss Comml Bank invested 0.11% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Moreover, Pennsylvania Trust Co has 0.57% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 145,386 shares. Mycio Wealth Prns Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5,307 shares stake. Northeast Fin Consultants Inc has invested 0.11% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Pennsylvania-based Orrstown Fin Svcs Incorporated has invested 0.16% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.1% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 64,965 shares. Intrust Fincl Bank Na invested 0.07% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 98,586 shares or 0.11% of the stock. United Kingdom-based Ardevora Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 1.05% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership has invested 0.1% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Heritage Wealth Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Huntington Financial Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 4,520 shares. Kentucky Retirement invested 0.13% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97B and $1.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viacom Inc Cl B New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 10,850 shares to 41,775 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 48,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 492,095 shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC).