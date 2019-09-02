Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Holder Matrix Asset Advisors Has Lowered Stake as Valuation Declined; Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Holder Chickasaw Capital Management Lifted Stake

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 53.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc bought 7.90M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The hedge fund held 22.53M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $287.94 million, up from 14.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.94. About 3.90M shares traded or 32.66% up from the average. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Net $60.1M; 19/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream Declares Quarterly Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Rev $1.76B; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Fincl Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 19/03/2018 EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Financial Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnLink Midstream LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENLC)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold 4,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 146,599 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.84 million, down from 150,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $91.22. About 2.36M shares traded or 71.57% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Adj EPS $1.42; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – FY DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $3.70 TO $3.76; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Sales $14.5B-$14.7B; 14/05/2018 – nVent Electric plc to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference; 07/03/2018 – TE Connectivity showcases 400G connector and cable assembly solutions at OFC 2018; 17/05/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.39; 06/03/2018 – PLDT Chooses Qwilt to Improve Quality and Increase Scale for Streaming Video Delivery Across the Philippines; 03/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to showcase innovative data connectivity and sensor solutions at WCX18: World Congress Experience (SAE)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gyroscope Cap Ltd Company has 3.15% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Pnc Fin Service Gru Inc reported 272,290 shares stake. John G Ullman & Assocs holds 1.16% or 79,650 shares. Aperio Gp Lc owns 286,363 shares. First Trust Advsr Lp holds 601,630 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Td Capital Management Lc stated it has 0% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Bankshares Of Nova Scotia Com accumulated 52,563 shares. Moreover, Burney Co has 0.02% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Nuwave Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.72% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 7,625 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company owns 92,752 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Findlay Park Prns Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1.27 million shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 19,810 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp owns 177,322 shares. Daiwa Gp reported 103,521 shares. Allstate stated it has 0.09% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $13,665 activity.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80M and $585.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 1,369 shares to 3,536 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 57,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,688 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

More notable recent TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Like TE Connectivity Ltd.â€™s (NYSE:TEL) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Analysts await TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.35 per share. TEL’s profit will be $426.95M for 17.54 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by TE Connectivity Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.33% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “25 Energy 10-Year Dividend Growers Chase September Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Midstream Checked, Market Unbalanced – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mizuho On EnLink Midstream: Permian Is Promising, But There’s Uncertainty In Oklahoma – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “18 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $4.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 690,003 shares to 68,421 shares, valued at $3.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 1.30 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.08M shares, and cut its stake in Genesis Energy Lp (NYSE:GEL).