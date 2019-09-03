Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Holder Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Cut Position by $6.27 Million; Wisconsin Capital Management Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Cut by $614,250

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold 5,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 29,768 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51M, down from 35,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $135.93. About 12.58M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/03/2018 – Comodo CA Launches Industry Leading Certificate Manager 6.0 for Next Generation Digital Certificate Management & Automation; 13/03/2018 – Reputation.com Introduces First Social Media Platform Optimized for Multi-location Brands; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 27/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Bühler and Microsoft committed to improving availability of safe and healthy food; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: MICROSOFT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT; 25/04/2018 – Kraken Aligned With Canada’s Key Industrial Capabilities; 29/03/2018 – TimeXtender Announces New Alliance With Neal Analytics, Microsoft 2017 Business Analytics Partner of the Year; 06/03/2018 – City of Gainesville Chooses lteris VantageLive! for Smart Transportation Initiative; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google; 30/05/2018 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 96.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 78,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 2,885 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $233,000, down from 81,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $88.68. About 1.12 million shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 18/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Debuts New Waterproof USB Type-C Connector; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.36; 17/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to showcase innovative data connectivity and sensor solutions at WCX18: World Congress Experience (SAE); 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Adj EPS $5.52-Adj EPS $5.58; 18/03/2018 – TE Connectivity Presents Heilind Asia with Asia Pacific 2017 Content Per Customer Award; 06/03/2018 – PLDT Chooses Qwilt to Improve Quality and Increase Scale for Streaming Video Delivery Across the Philippines

Analysts await TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.35 per share. TEL’s profit will be $426.93 million for 17.05 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by TE Connectivity Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.33% negative EPS growth.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $13,665 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tompkins Fincl invested 0.09% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Smithfield Trust Company accumulated 9,552 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 13,358 shares. Bartlett Ltd stated it has 1,400 shares. Principal Grp owns 653,246 shares. Wellington Grp Llp reported 3.45 million shares stake. Reliance Tru Communication Of Delaware has 31,559 shares. Swiss Natl Bank reported 1.15 million shares. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Com invested 0.07% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Nomura holds 0.01% or 17,520 shares. Bamco Inc Ny reported 1,489 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 166,315 shares. 6,807 were accumulated by Greenleaf Tru. Cap Intll holds 0.04% or 1.15 million shares. Schwartz Inv Counsel owns 304,300 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $715.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 9,835 shares to 34,560 shares, valued at $3.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc. by 34,748 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,567 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19M and $112.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 10,917 shares to 13,400 shares, valued at $2.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Cap Group Limited Liability Company reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nippon Life Americas Inc holds 511,347 shares. Benedict Fin Advsr holds 4.36% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 85,240 shares. Fil Limited holds 1.68% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 9.09 million shares. Biondo Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 1.58% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Natixis, France-based fund reported 3.64M shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs owns 0.69% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 13,012 shares. Lee Danner Bass holds 108,449 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. Moreover, Beech Hill Advsr Incorporated has 1.97% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corporation, Ohio-based fund reported 121,361 shares. Hourglass Cap Lc holds 3,730 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment Inc holds 3,871 shares. 5,760 are held by First Dallas Secs. Bellecapital Limited owns 9,762 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.07% or 9,027 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.