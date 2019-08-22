Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Holder Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Lowered Holding; Ubs Oconnor Has Trimmed Holding in Asml Hol (ASML) as Market Valuation Rose

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 96.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 78,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 2,885 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $233,000, down from 81,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $90.74. About 431,747 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.52 TO $5.58; 09/05/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 40C, EST. 42C; 30/05/2018 – Mouser Electronics Named Global High Service Distributor of the Year by TE Connectivity; 03/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to showcase innovative data connectivity and sensor solutions at WCX18: World Congress Experience (SAE); 09/05/2018 – TE Connectivity Announces Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Dividend Record and Payment Dates; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity introduces 48V bus bar connectors and cable assemblies at the 2018 OCP Summit; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 07/03/2018 – TE Connectivity showcases 400G connector and cable assembly solutions at OFC 2018; 18/03/2018 – TE Connectivity Presents Heilind Asia with Asia Pacific 2017 Content Per Customer Award; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q EPS $1.38

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in Asml Hol (ASML) by 54.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 4,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The hedge fund held 3,524 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $663.00 million, down from 7,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Asml Hol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $215.63. About 288,156 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford Global Growth HLS Adds Hilton, Exits ASML; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Improved Operating Risk Profile; 20/03/2018 – ASML at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Netherlands AEX Falls 1.7% to 519.29; ASML Leads Decline; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO SHIP 20 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2018; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Pan Europe Adds ASML, Exits Imperial Brands; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – PROPOSED A DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.4 PER SHARE; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Vital Role in Semiconductor Sector; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $218 FROM $210

Analysts await ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. ASML’s profit will be $675.29 million for 33.69 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by ASML Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.98% EPS growth.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67 billion and $2268.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weight W (Call) (NYSE:WTW) by 17,500 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $12.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ensco Je (Prn) by 4.50M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P (Put) (SPY).

Analysts await TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.35 per share. TEL’s profit will be $436.72 million for 17.45 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by TE Connectivity Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.33% negative EPS growth.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $13,665 activity.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $715.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips Com (NYSE:COP) by 10,014 shares to 25,451 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 13,189 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,341 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corporation Com (NYSE:CVS).

