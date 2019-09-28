Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Holder Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Cut Its Stake by $427,500; Caterpillar Del (CAT) Shareholder San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Trimmed Position

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 59.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca sold 19,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 13,253 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.81M, down from 32,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $126.59. About 2.03M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS STRONG GLOBAL DEMAND FOR COMMODITIES IS EXPECTED TO BE A POSITIVE FOR HEAVY CONSTRUCTION AND QUARRY AND AGGREGATE CUSTOMERS; 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in J.P. Morgan Conference on March 14; Webcast Available; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH UP 26 PCT; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER HAS ELECTED TO RETIRE; 07/03/2018 – U.S. manufacturers touted by Trump count the costs of his tariffs; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Broad-Based Construction Industries Growth in All Regions in 2018; 16/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR CAT.N SAYS FACILITIES RESTRUCTURING TO AFFECT APPROXIMATELY 880 POSITIONS; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS STEEL COSTS CONTINUE TO INCREASE– CONF CALL; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 16/05/2018 – Threadneedle Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Caterpillar: 13F

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 32.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 4,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 9,500 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $910,000, down from 14,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $92.71. About 616,819 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Adj EPS $5.52-Adj EPS $5.58; 17/05/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 09/05/2018 – TE Connectivity Announces Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Dividend Record and Payment Dates; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.70 TO $3.76 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Net $490M; 08/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q EPS $1.38; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.52 TO $5.58; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Sales $14.5B-$14.7B; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $14.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in La Z Boy Inc (NYSE:LZB) by 77,600 shares to 154,990 shares, valued at $4.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in W & T Offshore Inc (NYSE:WTI) by 162,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 293.00 million shares or 2.16% less from 299.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burt Wealth owns 205 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De accumulated 3.15 million shares. Dana Advsr holds 0.02% or 3,421 shares in its portfolio. Salem Invest Counselors invested in 0.01% or 629 shares. Pggm owns 917,192 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 14,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 309,232 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Company has 1.14 million shares. Etrade Capital Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) or 5,745 shares. Assetmark, California-based fund reported 215 shares. Bp Public Ltd invested in 35,000 shares or 0.12% of the stock. New York-based Paradigm Asset Management Communication Limited Liability has invested 0% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Schwartz Inv Counsel has 299,300 shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc owns 49,900 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Legacy Ptnrs holds 2,094 shares.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $13,665 activity.

Analysts await TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.35 per share. TEL’s profit will be $436.72 million for 17.83 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by TE Connectivity Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.33% negative EPS growth.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76M and $217.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16,019 shares to 38,519 shares, valued at $7.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 6,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,755 shares, and has risen its stake in Equity Comwlth (NYSE:EQC).

