Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Holder Fiduciary Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $88.46 Million as Valuation Declined; Abbott Labs Com (ABT) Holder Piedmont Investment Advisors Has Lifted Position by $3.61 Million

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (ABT) by 175.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc bought 45,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 71,787 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74M, up from 26,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $85.82. About 4.39 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500.

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) by 28.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 1.11M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 4.94M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $398.80 million, up from 3.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $90.31. About 1.80M shares traded or 38.09% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Investors holds 0.04% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) or 1.15 million shares. Qs Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). John G Ullman & invested in 1.16% or 79,650 shares. Cleararc accumulated 8,235 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Management Limited has invested 0.01% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Fort Washington Advsr Incorporated Oh reported 0% stake. California Public Employees Retirement System owns 787,402 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Wellington Shields & Ltd Co reported 2,800 shares. Pggm invested in 672,312 shares. Aqr Capital Limited reported 0.1% stake. Skba Mgmt Lc reported 1.47% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). 3,108 were reported by Burney Company. Utd Serv Automobile Association stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.03% or 19,810 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.07 million activity.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63B and $15.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Penske Automotive (NYSE:PAG) by 23,181 shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $63.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd. by 210,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.26M shares, and cut its stake in Argo Group Int’l. (NASDAQ:AGII).

More notable recent TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Themiddlemarket.com with their article: “M&A wrap: Concord Health, Stanley Black & Decker, GTCR, Charlesbank, Nexxus, Pritzker – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TE Connectivity: Better Days Ahead Appear Likely – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (NYSE:RTN) by 10,138 shares to 57,822 shares, valued at $10.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingevity Corp Com by 7,601 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,394 shares, and cut its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).