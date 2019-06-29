Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Holder Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Cut Its Position by $334,400; Global Brass & Coppr Hldgs Com (BRSS) Share Price Rose While Perritt Capital Management Trimmed by $861,832 Its Stake

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 61.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 4,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,630 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $212,000, down from 6,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $95.78. About 1.20M shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 5.44% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.87% the S&P500.

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Global Brass & Coppr Hldgs Inc Com (BRSS) by 23.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 25,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 37.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,629 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88 million, down from 108,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Global Brass & Coppr Hldgs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $960.00 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $43.73. About 255,979 shares traded. Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS) has risen 42.63% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.20% the S&P500. Some Historical BRSS News: 24/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES GLOBAL BRASS-COPPER’S CFR TO BA3-LIQUIDITY RAT; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Global Brass And Copper To ‘BB’; Otlk Stable; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES GLOBAL BRASS AND COPPER INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 03/05/2018 – Global Brass & Copper 1Q EPS 71c; 03/05/2018 – Global Brass & Copper Backs View of 2018 Shipment Volumes 570M Pounds to 610M Pounds; 11/05/2018 – Global Brass Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Walthausen Buys New 1.2% Position in Global Brass; 03/05/2018 – Global Brass & Copper 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Global Brass and Copper Holdings I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRSS); 24/05/2018 – GLOBAL BRASS & COPPER TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 49,646 shares to 74,775 shares, valued at $852,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (Call) (NYSE:ABC) by 45,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.07 million activity.

Analysts await TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.43 per share. TEL’s profit will be $482.35 million for 16.74 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by TE Connectivity Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen And Steers reported 3,624 shares. Jnba Finance Advsrs owns 98 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Walleye Trading Lc holds 0% or 3,440 shares. Intll owns 118,792 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Loeb Partners Corp has 0% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Advisory Research holds 0.04% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 25,749 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc has 0.01% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Harris Assocs LP holds 23.71 million shares or 3.51% of its portfolio. North Star Investment Management invested in 900 shares. Bb&T has 103,308 shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa accumulated 0.07% or 44,727 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). 11,455 are owned by Boys Arnold. Northeast Consultants reported 0.1% stake. Blume Cap Mgmt reported 0.01% stake.

Analysts await Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 37.11% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.97 per share. BRSS’s profit will be $13.39 million for 17.92 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.58% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold BRSS shares while 36 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 20.49 million shares or 0.49% more from 20.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS). Matarin Limited Liability Co reported 102,516 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insur The has 14,257 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS) for 382,129 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management accumulated 7,000 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS). Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS). Geode Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 328,365 shares. Moreover, Kennedy Capital Management Inc has 0.16% invested in Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS) for 194,910 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 23,325 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 3,912 shares. Gamco Inc Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 10,573 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 1,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Paloma Ptnrs Com reported 7,048 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 5,887 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62M and $266.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 5,109 shares to 168,845 shares, valued at $10.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.