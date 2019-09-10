Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Holder Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Raised Holding by $2.10 Million as Share Value Declined; Friess Associates Has Boosted Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) as Market Value Declined

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 100.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company bought 26,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 52,563 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24M, up from 26,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $95.02. About 131,753 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Sales $14.5B-$14.7B; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $14.5 BLN TO $14.7 BLN; 20/03/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N : MELIUS RESEARCH STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $135; 09/05/2018 – TE Connectivity Announces Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Dividend Record and Payment Dates; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.35-Adj EPS $1.37; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 08/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.39; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Adj EPS $1.42; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cash Flow From Continuing Operating Activities $377M

Friess Associates Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 31.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc bought 5,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 23,817 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.41 million, up from 18,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $870.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $15.35 during the last trading session, reaching $1816. About 999,613 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Says Amazon Partnership `Fair and Equal` (Video); 04/04/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 30/05/2018 – AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Neptune; 03/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: *NO ONGOING WHITE HOUSE TALKS ABOUT ACTION ON AMAZON: SOURCES tell @JenniferJJacobs @spencersoper; 29/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SPOKESMAN RAJ SHAH COMMENTS ON AMAZON ON FOX NEWS; 13/03/2018 – This newly expanded partnership adds to Instacart’s growing arsenal of wholesale retailers as it competes with Amazon and Whole Foods in the online groceries area; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS STRONG ADVERTISING GROWTH CONTRIBUTED TO PROFIT – MEDIA CALL; 21/05/2018 – Seller Labs lgnite And Feedback Genius Tools Now Available At The New Amazon Marketplace Appstore; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Uber hires top Amazon voice executive as product head as Daniel Graf departs- Recode; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Moves Past Alphabet as 2nd Most Valuable Public Company (Video)

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merian (Uk) has invested 1.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Weiss Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 120 shares. Polaris Greystone Gp Ltd Liability accumulated 2,735 shares. White Elm Lc invested in 4.64% or 9,902 shares. Camelot Portfolios invested in 715 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Panagora Asset Inc has 3.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Birch Hill Investment Advisors Limited Liability Com invested 4.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jacobson & Schmitt Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 4.47% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,813 shares. Lynch Associate In stated it has 398 shares. Great Lakes Lc invested in 9,447 shares or 0.37% of the stock. 43 are held by Horrell Capital Mgmt. Axa reported 2.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corporation accumulated 106,843 shares or 1.56% of the stock. Kj Harrison Prtnrs holds 1.35% or 2,175 shares in its portfolio. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability Com owns 3,315 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” on April 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon facial recognition can now detect fear – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Profitconfidential.com and their article: “AMZN Stock: Why Amazon Will Be First $2-Trillion Company – Profit Confidential” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Amazon Ready to Take on Stitch Fix? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34B and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Establishment Labs Holdings In by 51,470 shares to 177,186 shares, valued at $4.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Tjx Cos. Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 10,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 355,732 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company, which manages about $817.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 6,801 shares to 162,907 shares, valued at $10.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,962 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,513 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY).

More notable recent TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks to Buy for September – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 29, 2019.