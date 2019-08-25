Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Holder Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Has Upped Its Position; Rollins (ROL) Holder Riverbridge Partners Has Trimmed Its Stake

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Rollins Inc. (ROL) by 3.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 80,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.72% . The hedge fund held 2.06 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.56 million, down from 2.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Rollins Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $31.97. About 1.16 million shares traded. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has declined 7.51% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ROL News: 17/04/2018 – Rollins: Improved Employee Benefits Will Have 1c Impact on 1Q Earnings; 07/05/2018 – Atlanta Holds Top Spot on Orkin’s 2018 Mosquito Cities List; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rollins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROL); 22/03/2018 – BTIG Said to Pick Ex-Goldman Executive Rollins as Its Europe CEO; 20/03/2018 – SHOOTER AT MARYLAND HIGH SCHOOL IDENTIFIED AS STUDENT AUSTIN WYATT ROLLINS, 17 – SHERIFF; 24/04/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Rollins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – BTIG SAID TO PICK EX-GOLDMAN EXECUTIVE ROLLINS AS EUROPE CEO; 17/05/2018 – Rollins Purchases Guardian Pest Control To Expand Growth In The U.K; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Rollins College’s (FL) A2; Outlook Stable

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 100.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company bought 26,306 shares as the company's stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 52,563 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24 million, up from 26,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $89.29. About 2.01M shares traded or 46.41% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.86, from 4.09 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold ROL shares while 112 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 127.43 million shares or 49.65% less from 253.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa holds 1,256 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 11,896 shares. 90,030 are owned by Fjarde Ap. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 0.01% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). The Illinois-based Rmb Management Limited has invested 0.02% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. Zebra Capital Mgmt holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 9,120 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation reported 100,060 shares. Northern holds 2.04M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Axa owns 42,342 shares. United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.04% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 122,416 shares. 1.20M were reported by Bamco New York. Capital Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Parkside Retail Bank Trust has 0.04% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8,654 shares to 354,224 shares, valued at $56.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 28,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,524 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Analysts await Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. ROL’s profit will be $72.05 million for 36.33 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Rollins, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resource owns 0.07% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 1.67 million shares. Aull Monroe Inv Mngmt Corporation accumulated 4,474 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Oxbow Advsr stated it has 54,899 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. First Natl Trust has 0.02% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 2,556 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0.03% or 401,689 shares. Moreover, Markston Int Limited Liability Corporation has 0.69% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Cubic Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 1.21% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Moors & Cabot has 6,008 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Robecosam Ag holds 577,038 shares. Creative Planning invested in 23,244 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Front Barnett Assoc Limited Co holds 0.76% or 58,236 shares. Nomura Hldgs Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 17,520 shares. Tradewinds Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). 460,171 are held by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 28,600 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

