TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) EPS Estimated At $1.30; Firefly Value Partners LP Trimmed By $7.00 Million Its Gulfport Energy (Call) (GPOR) Stake

Analysts expect TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report $1.30 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 3.70% from last quarter’s $1.35 EPS. TEL’s profit would be $436.71M giving it 17.06 P/E if the $1.30 EPS is correct. After having $1.50 EPS previously, TE Connectivity Ltd.’s analysts see -13.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $88.69. About 208,052 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $14.5 BLN TO $14.7 BLN; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 17/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Mouser Electronics Named Global High Service Distributor of the Year by TE Connectivity; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FY ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.52 TO $5.58; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 20/03/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N : MELIUS RESEARCH STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $135; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.39; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased Gulfport Energy Corp (Call) (GPOR) stake by 40.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Firefly Value Partners Lp sold 1.75M shares as Gulfport Energy Corp (Call) (GPOR)’s stock declined 41.85%. The Firefly Value Partners Lp holds 2.60M shares with $12.77M value, down from 4.35M last quarter. Gulfport Energy Corp (Call) now has $407.26M valuation. The stock increased 3.86% or $0.095 during the last trading session, reaching $2.555. About 2.29 million shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 11/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP GPOR.O : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $3 TO $16; 21/04/2018 – DJ Gulfport Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPOR); 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Memorial Hospital at Gulfport, MS at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy Sees 2018 D&C Total Capex $630M-$685M; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation to Sell its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 Million; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, CO ANTICIPATES CAPITAL OBLIGATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM DURING 2018 TO BE ELIMINATED; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp to Sell Its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 M; 26/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides SCOOP Well Results; 26/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION TO SELL ITS 25% INTEREST IN STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM LLC FOR $175 MILLION; 19/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Realized Natural Gas Price, Before Derivatives and Including Transportation Costs, Averaged $2.44 Per Mcf

Among 2 analysts covering TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. TE Connectivity has $10500 highest and $9500 lowest target. $100’s average target is 12.75% above currents $88.69 stock price. TE Connectivity had 8 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) rating on Thursday, July 25. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $9800 target. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Thursday, June 20. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, September 23.

More notable recent TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Consider TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)? – Yahoo Finance” on October 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Morgan Stanley hits TEL sidelines – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “TE Connectivity named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index for eighth consecutive year – PRNewswire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 36 investors sold TE Connectivity Ltd. shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 293.00 million shares or 2.16% less from 299.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rmb Ltd Company accumulated 0.32% or 132,950 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 34,872 shares. Calamos Limited Co stated it has 63,094 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc reported 63,252 shares. Scotia Incorporated holds 26,980 shares. Moreover, Aull & Monroe has 0.23% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 4,474 shares. Griffin Asset Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Saturna Capital Corporation has invested 0.04% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). United Capital Fin Advisers Lc owns 14,507 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Dodge & Cox has 2.42% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Legacy Cap Prns Incorporated holds 0.09% or 2,094 shares in its portfolio. Df Dent And Communication Inc has 23,970 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. City Hldg Company invested 0% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct holds 0.18% or 57,063 shares. Asset invested 0.02% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $13,665 activity. Phelan Daniel J had bought 150 shares worth $13,665 on Monday, August 19.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaÂ–Pacific. The company has market cap of $29.79 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions. It has a 9.72 P/E ratio. The Transportation Solutions segment primarily provides terminals and connector systems and components, sensors, and relays, as well as application tooling and wires, and heat shrink tubing for use in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensor markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold GPOR shares while 86 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 154.68 million shares or 1.21% less from 156.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 8,103 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 49,275 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 15,134 shares. Quantbot LP owns 4,002 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Schroder Inv Management Group accumulated 4.59 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Zwj Inv Counsel reported 389,252 shares. Moreover, Group Incorporated One Trading Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Moreover, Walthausen & Llc has 0.43% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 667,760 shares. Paloma Prtn Management has invested 0.01% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Shelton Management reported 0% stake. Moreover, Trexquant Invest LP has 0.04% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 84,354 shares. James Investment Research Incorporated reported 73,635 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 101,481 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Lp, a New York-based fund reported 294,450 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 3.00 million shares.

Since August 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $169,600 activity. Craine Patrick K. bought 15,000 shares worth $36,300. HICKS QUENTIN R bought $35,700 worth of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) on Friday, August 30. 40,000 shares were bought by Wood David M., worth $97,600.

Among 3 analysts covering Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Gulfport Energy has $600 highest and $2.25 lowest target. $4.42’s average target is 72.99% above currents $2.555 stock price. Gulfport Energy had 7 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Monday, July 15. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Monday, June 24 report. Wells Fargo maintained Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) on Friday, September 20 with “Market Perform” rating.

More notable recent Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR), The Stock That Tanked 95% – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Weekly CFO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Contango Oil & Gas and Taronis Technologies among Energy/Materials gainers; Alexco Resource and Gulfport Energy among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Concerned About Gulfport Energy Corporation’s (NASDAQ:GPOR) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SAExploration and Contango Oil & Gas among Energy/Materials gainers; Schnitzer Steel Industries and Gulfport Energy among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.