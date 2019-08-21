Te Connectivity LTD Reg Shs (TEL) Market Value Declined While Pggm Investments Boosted by $5.92 Million Its Stake; E&G Advisors LP Increases Position in Amazon Com (AMZN)

E&G Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp bought 209 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $903.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $24.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1826.36. About 418,672 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/04/2018 – Amino4u capsule and powder supplements made of natural, vegan-friendly amino acids are coming to Amazon.com; 14/05/2018 – Amazon pledges to include women and minority candidates in board search after shareholder complaint; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns First Time S-T IDR of ‘F1’ to Amazon; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Trump slams Amazon for putting retailers out of business; 21/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos counted the Oracle of Omaha as someone worth listening to; 01/04/2018 – SAUDI PRINCE MEETS WITH BILL GATES, JEFF BEZOS, SATYA NADELLA; 22/05/2018 – Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine Teams Up with Audible to Highlight Captivating Performances Meant to Be Heard; 07/03/2018 – Amazon May Be Nearing a Decision on HQ2 — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Names Former Amazon Executive as COO; 19/03/2018 – Amazon Go’s store has no cashiers – and customers seem to love it so far

Pggm Investments increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd Reg Shs (TEL) by 12.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 74,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 672,312 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.29M, up from 598,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd Reg Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $91. About 26,458 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 16/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 09/05/2018 – TE Connectivity Announces Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Dividend Record and Payment Dates; 14/05/2018 – nVent Electric plc to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference; 07/03/2018 – TE Connectivity showcases 400G connector and cable assembly solutions at OFC 2018; 03/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to showcase innovative data connectivity and sensor solutions at WCX18: World Congress Experience (SAE); 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity exhibits data and power connectivity solutions at OCP Summit 2018; 18/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Debuts New Waterproof USB Type-C Connector; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – FY DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $3.70 TO $3.76; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Orders $3.7B, Excluding SubCom; 09/05/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 40C, EST. 42C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrust Bancshares Na has invested 0.06% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Kbc Grp Nv invested in 0.03% or 45,133 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Brown Brothers Harriman & Co reported 6,860 shares stake. Aurora Invest Counsel holds 14,465 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability holds 0.12% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 36,316 shares. Art Advisors Llc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 31,993 shares. Lpl Fin Ltd Liability Company accumulated 60,578 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc has invested 0.04% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Bartlett And Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 1,400 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma owns 0.08% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 64,666 shares. Paloma Prns Management has 0.05% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 26,864 shares. Scotia Cap, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 26,137 shares. Dana Inv Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 3,421 shares. Walleye Trading Lc invested 0% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc Com (NYSE:PLD) by 2.84 million shares to 4.29 million shares, valued at $308.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc Shs Cl A (NYSE:AON) by 52,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,637 shares, and cut its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc Com New (NYSE:MSI).

More notable recent TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Like TE Connectivity Ltd.â€™s (NYSE:TEL) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “TE Connectivity Ltd. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

E&G Advisors Lp, which manages about $153.76M and $227.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 3,800 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $322,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,500 shares, and cut its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).