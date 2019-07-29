Te Connectivity Limited (TEL) Shareholder Peapack Gladstone Financial Increased Its Holding by $1.30 Million; As Home Depot (HD) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Eagle Global Advisors Lowered Stake

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Te Connectivity Limited (TEL) by 26.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 16,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,335 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33M, up from 62,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Te Connectivity Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $93.7. About 597,613 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 5.44% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 14/05/2018 – nVent Electric plc to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference; 16/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.36; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 06/03/2018 – PLDT Chooses Qwilt to Improve Quality and Increase Scale for Streaming Video Delivery Across the Philippines; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $14.5 BLN TO $14.7 BLN; 16/03/2018 – TE Connectivity May Benefit, Industry Posts 32nd Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FY ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.52 TO $5.58; 30/05/2018 – Mouser Electronics Named Global High Service Distributor of the Year by TE Connectivity

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 2,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 68,896 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.22M, down from 71,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $217.43. About 341,505 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.59 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “UBS Stays Bullish On Home Depot After Meeting With Management – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Stocks Top Investors Are Buying Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 17, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “9 Dividend Stocks to Buy to Suit Any Investing Style – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy Immediately – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60B and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 37,000 shares to 48,620 shares, valued at $833,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc by 9,597 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,708 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Hldg holds 0.26% or 240 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fin has 5.73 million shares. Philadelphia Tru holds 0.1% or 5,993 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Associate owns 144,237 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory has 0.28% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 516,605 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Assocs Ca reported 81,104 shares or 2.81% of all its holdings. Moreover, Monetary Gp has 3.02% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 39,746 shares. Chilton Invest Co Limited Liability invested 5.91% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Dock Street Asset owns 0.09% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,323 shares. Baldwin Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 5,775 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Liability Corporation holds 8,666 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Thornburg Mngmt has 1.54 million shares for 2.86% of their portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.04% or 2,616 shares in its portfolio. Burke Herbert Bancorporation Trust holds 7,591 shares. Hudson Valley Advsr Adv holds 2.95% or 63,379 shares in its portfolio.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust Series 1 by 9,016 shares to 368,861 shares, valued at $66.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 8,653 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,842 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE).

More notable recent TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TE Connectivity: Better Days Ahead Appear Likely – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Reuters.com with their article: “NYSE to help Israel create secondary tech stock exchange – Reuters” published on July 09, 2019, Themiddlemarket.com published: “M&A wrap: Concord Health, Stanley Black & Decker, GTCR, Charlesbank, Nexxus, Pritzker – Mergers & Acquisitions” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Like TE Connectivity Ltd.â€™s (NYSE:TEL) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.07 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 5,109 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 3,168 were accumulated by Stanley. Raymond James Associate invested in 914,320 shares or 0.11% of the stock. California-based Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd has invested 0.01% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Ltd Liability Co has 5,900 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management invested in 305,784 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie accumulated 44,727 shares. Capital Guardian Trust Co invested 0% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Lee Danner And Bass reported 3,482 shares stake. Cleararc Capital stated it has 0.12% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Company holds 23,822 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Midas Mgmt Corporation reported 43,800 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn accumulated 2,674 shares. The Japan-based Daiwa Securities Gp has invested 0.07% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Piedmont Inv Advsrs holds 0.02% or 5,324 shares.