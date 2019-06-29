TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Processed & Packaged Goods company, TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TDH Holdings Inc. has 2.37% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 55.78% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand TDH Holdings Inc. has 93.54% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 17.42% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have TDH Holdings Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TDH Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 16.77% 32.28% 7.81%

Earnings & Valuation

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio TDH Holdings Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 269.99M 1.61B 21.32

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for TDH Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TDH Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.25 2.50 2.00 2.66

The rivals have a potential upside of 3.14%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of TDH Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TDH Holdings Inc. -5.13% -21.95% 11.23% -39.34% -79.73% 34.45% Industry Average 4.96% 7.87% 15.94% 10.35% 26.84% 25.83%

For the past year TDH Holdings Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Dividends

TDH Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

TDH Holdings Inc.’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors TDH Holdings Inc.

TDH Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pet food products for pet owners worldwide. It offers approximately 200 products, which include 5 product lines consisting of pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, and baked pet biscuits, as well as non-food items. The company sells its products under the Pet Cuisine, Hum & Cheer, Like, TDH, Tiandihui, and Dog Zone Sasami names. It offers its products to the retailers and wholesalers, as well as through e-commerce sales. TDH Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Qingdao, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.