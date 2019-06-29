TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Processed & Packaged Goods company, TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
TDH Holdings Inc. has 2.37% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 55.78% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand TDH Holdings Inc. has 93.54% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 17.42% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
On first table we have TDH Holdings Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TDH Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|16.77%
|32.28%
|7.81%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares TDH Holdings Inc. and its peers’ .
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TDH Holdings Inc.
|N/A
|1
|0.00
|Industry Average
|269.99M
|1.61B
|21.32
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for TDH Holdings Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|TDH Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.25
|2.50
|2.00
|2.66
The rivals have a potential upside of 3.14%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of TDH Holdings Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TDH Holdings Inc.
|-5.13%
|-21.95%
|11.23%
|-39.34%
|-79.73%
|34.45%
|Industry Average
|4.96%
|7.87%
|15.94%
|10.35%
|26.84%
|25.83%
For the past year TDH Holdings Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.
Dividends
TDH Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
TDH Holdings Inc.’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors TDH Holdings Inc.
TDH Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pet food products for pet owners worldwide. It offers approximately 200 products, which include 5 product lines consisting of pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, and baked pet biscuits, as well as non-food items. The company sells its products under the Pet Cuisine, Hum & Cheer, Like, TDH, Tiandihui, and Dog Zone Sasami names. It offers its products to the retailers and wholesalers, as well as through e-commerce sales. TDH Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Qingdao, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.
