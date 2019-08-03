Tdam Usa Upped Position in Target (TGT); Community Bank Lowered Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) Holding as Stock Value Rose

Tdam Usa Inc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 22.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc bought 4,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 23,755 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91 million, up from 19,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $81.52. About 5.08 million shares traded or 1.53% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Net $1.1B; 06/03/2018 – Target: January Comparable Sales Rose More Than 4%; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO SAYS SALES IN TEMPERATURE-SENSITIVE CATEGORIES DUE TO LATE SPRING HAVE ACCELERATED DRAMATICALLY IN THE SECOND QUARTER; 06/03/2018 – Target Didn’t Miss the Digital Mark–Heard on the Street; 14/05/2018 – Target Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CEO CORNELL SPEAKS AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 08/03/2018 – Dmitri L. Stockton Named to Target Corporation’s Bd of Directors; 22/03/2018 – SHIPT – CO, TARGET CORPORATION WILL BEGIN SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN PHILADELPHIA, PA. BEGINNING APRIL 5, 2018; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Community Bank decreased its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) by 20.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank sold 4,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 16,414 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, down from 20,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Novartis Ag Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $92.18. About 1.27 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG’S NOVN.S EHRAT SAID: ”ALTHOUGH CONTRACT WAS LEGALLY IN ORDER, IT WAS AN ERROR”; 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), A Novel Treatment Developed Specifically For Migraine Prevention; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS KYRIAH OFF TO A SOLID START IN PEDIATRIC ALL, EXPECTS DLBCL APPROVAL IN US, EUROPE LATER THIS YEAR, REMAINS CONFIDENT WILL BE A BLOCKBUSTER MEDICINE; 08/03/2018 – Next Generation Biologics, Janssen’s Tremfya, Eli Lilly’s Taltz, and Novartis’ Cosentyx, Raising the Bar in Psoriasis Management; 14/03/2018 – VALEANT GETS HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL OF SILIQ PLAQUE PSORIASIS; 24/03/2018 – The I/O revolution: With major funding from Novartis, Surface Oncology launches a CD47 trial amid a swarm of rivals and files for $75M #IPO $NVS; 10/05/2018 – NOVARTIS INDIA FINAL DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 21/03/2018 – Amphastar Announces Final Judgment in the Patent Litigation against Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Sandoz Inc; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: European Medicines Agency Application for Aimovig Is Under Review; 02/05/2018 – Novartis Gets Second FDA Approval for CAR-T Cancer Drug

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $1.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 14,278 shares to 72,460 shares, valued at $8.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 17,941 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,938 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Target Stock Could See a Bounce Before Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Costco vs. Target – The Motley Fool” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Target Reveals First Look at Huge Summer Savings for Target Deal Days – PRNewswire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Target adds Facebook exec to lead tech infrastructure, operations – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 3.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $2.88B for 18.29 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Community Bank, which manages about $495.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3 Mo Tbill Etf by 6,360 shares to 13,395 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.