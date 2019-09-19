Tdam Usa Trimmed United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake; Shorts at SANTACRUZ SILVER MINING LTD. COM CANADI (SZSMF) Raised By 2.53%

Tdam Usa Inc decreased United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) stake by 2.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tdam Usa Inc sold 3,050 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)’s stock rose 14.19%. The Tdam Usa Inc holds 100,090 shares with $10.34 million value, down from 103,140 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc now has $103.94B valuation. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $121.04. About 4.06 million shares traded or 23.56% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Results Include the Adoption of New Acctg Standards for Pension and Rev Recognition; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2019 Eurozone Growth Forecast to 2.1% from 1.9%; 25/04/2018 – UPS: INITIATIVE WILL CUT HEADCOUNT; 20/03/2018 – Texas Bombs Show FedEx, UPS Face Tough Task Preventing Attacks; 20/03/2018 – Mint: Airbus is said to weigh new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon, UPS; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS WORKING WITH LOCAL AUTHORITIES IN INVESTIGATION; 10/05/2018 – Solar Soars on California, Alberta Ups Kinder Fight: Energy Wrap; 26/04/2018 – UPS TO HOST CONFERENCE IN FEW MONTHS ON TRANSFORMATION PROGRAM; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Fremont-Rideout Hlth Gp, CA Bnd Rtg To ‘A’ Fm ‘BBB-‘; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, lncumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely

SANTACRUZ SILVER MINING LTD. COM CANADI (OTCMKTS:SZSMF) had an increase of 2.53% in short interest. SZSMF’s SI was 182,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.53% from 177,900 shares previously. With 32,000 avg volume, 6 days are for SANTACRUZ SILVER MINING LTD. COM CANADI (OTCMKTS:SZSMF)’s short sellers to cover SZSMF’s short positions. The stock increased 7.81% or $0.0084 during the last trading session, reaching $0.116. About 101,000 shares traded or 6.29% up from the average. Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZSMF) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More recent Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZSMF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “More on Santacruz Silver Q2 earnings – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Santacruz Silver: The End Is Nigh – Seeking Alpha” on December 01, 2017. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Resource Sector Digest: Focus On Nevada – Corvus Gold Edition – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 08, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company has market cap of $19.86 million. It explores for silver, zinc, gold, and lead deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The firm holds interests in the Rosario project covering an area of 500 hectares located in the municipality of Charcas in the state of San Luis Potosi; and Veta Grande and Minillas properties that covers an area of approximately 1,100 hectares located within the state of Zacatecas.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 14.76 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1.