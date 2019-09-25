Tdam Usa Trimmed Boeing Co (BA) Holding as Share Value Declined; Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Decreased Holding in Celanese Corp. (CE) as Shares Rose

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp. (CE) by 57.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 23,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 17,642 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90 million, down from 41,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Celanese Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $122.1. About 27,265 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 16/04/2018 – Celanese Targets 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 20% to 25%; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 04/04/2018 – Celanese Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award; 23/04/2018 – DJ Celanese Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CE); 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Engineered Materials Ops Adjusted EBIT Reaching $900M by 2020; 19/03/2018 – Blackstone, Celanese Ditch Cigarette Venture on EU Opposition; 08/05/2018 – Celanese at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – CELANESE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 46C, EST. 50C; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Celanese Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Tdam Usa Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc sold 3,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 87,989 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.03M, down from 91,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $383.75. About 677,293 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/04/2018 – ALOT TO RETROFIT BOEING 737NG WITH TOUGHWRITER DATA PRINTER; 21/05/2018 – Boeing-Backed Startup Targets 2022 Debut for Electric Plane; 08/05/2018 – Iran sanctions to snap back after 90- and 180-day wind down periods -U.S. Treasury; 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 20/03/2018 – LMI AEROSPACE COMPOSITES GETS BOEING THERMOPLASTICS CONTRACT; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Commercial Airplanes Revenue $13.65 Billion; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Air Force says Boeing air tanker delivery likely to be delayed; 09/05/2018 – BOEING HAD NOT COMMITED PRODUCTION SLOTS FOR IRANIAN JETS: CEO; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Calls WTO Decision ‘Landmark Ruling’; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEAL TO HAVE NO CHANGE TO CO.’S 2018 GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Nippon Life Americas Inc holds 0.73% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 26,550 shares. Wyoming-based Cypress Capital Mgmt Limited Company (Wy) has invested 0.8% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Atlas Browninc reported 1,793 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Pointstate LP holds 4.63% or 607,004 shares in its portfolio. Iowa Bank & Trust has invested 0.42% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.11% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 270,316 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Management Limited Company reported 5,362 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Moneta Group Invest Advsr Limited Com has 6,656 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Mengis Mngmt holds 0.18% or 1,594 shares in its portfolio. Woodstock Corporation owns 0.21% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,274 shares. Ohio-based Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bluecrest Management reported 1,223 shares. New York-based Edge Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.37% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1,665 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 7,786 shares to 409,295 shares, valued at $20.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 5,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,496 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 41.17 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, down 14.86% or $0.44 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $311.83M for 12.11 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual earnings per share reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.