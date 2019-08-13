Tdam Usa Position in Xpo Logistics (XPO) Upped as Stock Value Rose; Pinnacle Advisory Group Trimmed Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $465,920

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 38.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc sold 5,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 9,123 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $737,000, down from 14,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $69.63. About 9.54 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH SAYS EXXON ADVISED PNG LNG RESTARTS LNG PRODUCTION; 29/03/2018 – Court Dismisses Exxon’s Effort to Block Climate Investigation; 11/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT SHUT -TRADE; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Start Up 25 Upstream Projects Worldwide; 02/04/2018 – Tanker docks at ExxonMobil’s Papua New Guinea LNG export terminal; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 11/04/2018 – Exxon: Size of Natural Gas Resource at P’Nyang Field in Papua New Guinea Up to 4.36 Trillion Cubic Feet of Gas; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RE; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EXPECTS CASH FLOW COULD GROW 90 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES; 30/05/2018 – Exxon has long denied the charges

Tdam Usa Inc increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 226.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc bought 55,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The institutional investor held 79,598 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, up from 24,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $65.59. About 906,434 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS 1Q REV. $4.19B, EST. $3.91B; 30/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – FY OPERATING PROFIT EUR 200.4 MLN VS EUR 204.9 MLN YEAR AGO; 30/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 119.7 MLN VS EUR 85.5 MLN YEAR AGO; 23/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Hold XPO Logistics-it’s best in class; 31/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Plans to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America; 08/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Contract Logistics Site Reaches Safety Milestone; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: XPO LOGISTICS WORLDWIDE v. US [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-2506 – 2018-03-07; 14/05/2018 – DRIVERS AT XPO IN ERIE, PA SEEK TEAMSTER REPRESENTATION:UNION; 11/04/2018 – XPO software offers shippers real-time cargo tracking; 02/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EZU) by 547,069 shares to 1.61M shares, valued at $62.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global X Fds by 267,267 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.49 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $1.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 38,008 shares to 362,457 shares, valued at $19.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 11,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 430,847 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM).

