Tdam Usa Position in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Trimmed by $359,970 as Share Price Rose; Range Res (RRC) Share Value Declined While Rafferty Asset Management Raised Stake by $2.86 Million

Tdam Usa Inc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 6.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc sold 5,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 72,699 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.21 million, down from 77,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $72.86. About 831,100 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 166.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 477,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 764,213 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.33 million, up from 286,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.55% or $0.335 during the last trading session, reaching $4.105. About 5.53M shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: Maintains Borrowing Base of $3B With $2B in Commitments; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – INFORMED BY OPERATOR OF AN INCIDENT AT PERLAK OILFIELD IN INDONESIA; 16/04/2018 – Range Announces Credit Facility Renewal and Extension; 12/04/2018 – RANGE: RETIREMENT OF EVP, COO RAY N. WALKER; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: New Five-Year Pact With 27 Institutions Has Maximum Facility Size of $4B; 02/04/2018 – Range Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q EPS 20c; 26/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Announces Update to Completions Query; 09/03/2018 – Range Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: Broker repeats ‘buy’ recommendation with 200% upside

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meyer Handelman Communications has 336,846 shares. State Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Ltd reported 189,887 shares. South Dakota Council accumulated 24,493 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc invested in 0.23% or 25,302 shares. Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Ltd Company has invested 0.31% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Parthenon Ltd Com stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Peoples Finance Services Corporation invested 0.36% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Veritas Invest Llp stated it has 0.01% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Washington invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Pettyjohn Wood And White owns 3,086 shares. Heritage Wealth reported 588 shares. Amer Retail Bank reported 13,161 shares. Moreover, Artemis Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.25% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 297,390 shares. Soros Fund Ltd Company has 0.46% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 275,000 shares. Portland Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 5,904 shares.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.14 million for 25.65 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 2,045 shares to 44,836 shares, valued at $8.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 46,479 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $5.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) by 5,508 shares to 8,024 shares, valued at $649,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 13,559 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,711 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold RRC shares while 78 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 271.99 million shares or 7.53% more from 252.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 31,143 shares. Oarsman Cap Inc reported 307,295 shares. D E Shaw And Co has 4.78M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Gagnon Secs Lc reported 19,357 shares. 19.50M are held by Blackrock. Dimensional Fund LP owns 0.04% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 14.41M shares. Legal General Group Public Limited stated it has 503,074 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Profund Advsrs Ltd Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Ing Groep Nv invested 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 0% stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 76,225 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 113,496 shares in its portfolio. Nuwave Limited Liability Corp owns 35,083 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio.

