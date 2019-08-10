Tdam Usa Lowered Stake in Leggett & Platt (LEG) by $338,730 as Shares Rose; Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Lowered Nv5 Global (NVEE) Holding by $729,240 as Valuation Rose

Tdam Usa Inc decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc sold 8,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The institutional investor held 150,255 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34M, down from 158,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $38.98. About 886,391 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Net $77.9M; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT REPORTS DIV BOOST & ANNUAL MEETING RESULTS; 15/05/2018 – Leggett Announces Dividend Increase And Annual Meeting Results; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – RAW MATERIAL-RELATED PRICE INCREASES AND CURRENCY IMPACT SHOULD ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO SALES GROWTH IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises 2018 View To Sales $4.3B-$4.4B; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.60, EST. $2.76; 15/05/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises Dividend to 38c; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Leggett & Platt Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEG); 09/03/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc. (NVEE) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 12,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.71% . The institutional investor held 451,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.79 million, down from 463,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $854.80M market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $68.03. About 285,011 shares traded or 148.35% up from the average. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 8.57% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 21/04/2018 – DJ NV5 Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVEE); 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY EPS $2.26-EPS $2.54; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 NET REVENUES $296 MLN TO $324 MLN; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – EXPECTS GROSS REVENUES WILL RANGE FROM $380 MLN TO $415 MLN FOR 2018; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q EPS $1.06; 23/04/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL FILES FOR MIXED OFFERING OF $150M SECURITIES; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.06, REV VIEW $392.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q EPS 39c; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Rev $94M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold LEG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 98.03 million shares or 2.63% less from 100.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of Hawaii has 11,016 shares. Principal Financial Grp Inc Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 195,118 shares. Pacific Investment Mngmt has 11,334 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Mgmt Llc holds 17,519 shares. Duncker Streett And Com invested in 2,500 shares. Old Dominion Capital Mgmt accumulated 18,251 shares. Wellington Management Gp Llp stated it has 0% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). First Manhattan Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 6,541 shares. Sigma Planning accumulated 4,796 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Illinois-based Blair William And Il has invested 0.01% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Campbell And Investment Adviser Lc has 0.44% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 21,172 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). 565,419 are owned by Wells Fargo And Mn. 4,950 were reported by Of Virginia Va.

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $1.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 8,612 shares to 51,225 shares, valued at $8.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 55,248 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,598 shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $444,544 activity.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08M and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. by 158,230 shares to 636,680 shares, valued at $36.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 14,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,705 shares, and has risen its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold NVEE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 7.39 million shares or 2.02% less from 7.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Ser Incorporated accumulated 6,786 shares. Regions Fincl invested 0% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Alphaone Investment Lc holds 1.25% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 35,076 shares. Moreover, Awm Inc has 0.18% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 15,000 shares. Moreover, Fifth Third Commercial Bank has 0% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 43 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 25,322 shares. Geode Limited Liability Company reported 114,441 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Woodstock accumulated 49,908 shares. King Luther Mngmt Corporation accumulated 46,420 shares. Wasatch stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Grandeur Peak Advisors reported 59,425 shares stake. Swiss Bancshares holds 0% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 18,200 shares. Cadence Capital Management Llc holds 0.16% or 29,680 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE).