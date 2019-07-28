Tdam Usa Lowered Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Stake By $726,816; Aegion (INSU) Sentiment Is 1.08

Aegion Corp (INSU) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.17, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 54 investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 50 sold and trimmed holdings in Aegion Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 29.81 million shares, down from 30.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Aegion Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 41 Increased: 37 New Position: 17.

Tdam Usa Inc decreased Scorpio Tankers Inc (STNG) stake by 67.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tdam Usa Inc sold 90,852 shares as Scorpio Tankers Inc (STNG)’s stock rose 50.78%. The Tdam Usa Inc holds 43,297 shares with $353,000 value, down from 134,149 last quarter. Scorpio Tankers Inc now has $1.46 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 380,393 shares traded. Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) has declined 5.61% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.04% the S&P500. Some Historical STNG News: 10/05/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS REPORTS OFFER TO EXCHANGE EXISTING CONV NOTES; 17/05/2018 – Scorpio Tankers Announces Sale and Leaseback Agreements for Five Pdt Tankers; 29/05/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS INC – UPON COMPLETION, CO’S LIQUIDITY IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY $48 MLN IN AGGREGATE AFTER REPAYMENT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT; 17/05/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS – UPON COMPLETION OF AGREEMENT, CO’S LIQUIDITY IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY $42 MLN IN AGGREGATE AFTER REPAYMENT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT; 17/05/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS INC – AS PART OF AGREEMENTS, COMPANY WILL BAREBOAT CHARTER-IN VESSELS FOR A PERIOD OF EIGHT YEARS; 29/05/2018 – Scorpio Tankers Announces Sale and Leaseback Agreements for Six MR Pdt Tankers; 29/05/2018 – Scorpio Tankers Announces Sale and Leaseback Agreements for Six MR Product Tankers; 29/05/2018 – Scorpio Tankers Agrees to Sell, Lease Back Six MR Product Tankers; 25/04/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS SEES $334M IN NEW LIQUIDITY FROM TERM SHEETS; 25/04/2018 – Scorpio Tankers 1Q Loss/Shr 10c

More notable recent Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FOCUS-New auto safety technology leaves insurers in the dark – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Stock Picks for Safety in America’s Everlasting Trade War – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Getting Your Financial House in Order for a Cross-Country Move – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 7/27/2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Insurance Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more operating businesses or assets in the insurance sector. The company has market cap of $152.58 million.

It closed at $9.85 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc holds 1.99% of its portfolio in Insurance Acquisition Corp. for 332,377 shares. Southernsun Asset Management Llc owns 1.33 million shares or 1.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc Or has 1.44% invested in the company for 254,242 shares. The Minnesota-based Foundry Partners Llc has invested 0.38% in the stock. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 56,619 shares.

Analysts await Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.63 earnings per share, up 58.00% or $0.87 from last year’s $-1.5 per share. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Scorpio Tankers Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -303.23% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Scorpio Bulkers’ Stock Up As Mid-Sized Ships Join The Rate Party – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Ocean Rate Report: Bulker Bosses Explain Freight Price Resurgence – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Buying Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) were released by: Hellenicshippingnews.com and their article: “Tanker shipping demand nightmare â€“ fact of fiction? – Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Hellenicshippingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Bulker bosses explain freight price resurgence – Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Tdam Usa Inc increased Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) stake by 14,168 shares to 210,313 valued at $8.07 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Eastman Chem Co (NYSE:EMN) stake by 10,076 shares and now owns 72,823 shares. Broadcom Inc was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Scorpio Tankers had 4 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Thursday, May 16 to “Overweight”. The stock of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by FBR Capital.