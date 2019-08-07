Tdam Usa Lifted Position in Facebook (FB) by $4.77 Million; Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Holder Polaris Venture Management Company Has Cut Its Stake by $5.96 Million

Tdam Usa Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 399.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc bought 28,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 35,921 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.99M, up from 7,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $181.84. About 2.09M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – GERMAN JUSTICE MINISTER BARLEY SAYS FACEBOOK TOLD US THAT IT WOULD INFORM ALL USERS WHOSE DATA WAS MISUSED IN THIS FASHION; 09/03/2018 – Facebook will start the baseball season with an April 4 match-up of the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets; 15/05/2018 – DE Shaw Adds Aptiv, Cuts Facebook, Buys More Lowe’s: 13F; 29/03/2018 – FB TO LAUNCH PUBLIC ARCHIVE SHOWING ADS WITH POLITICAL LABEL; 10/05/2018 – Coatue Hedge Fund Keeps Faith in Facebook Following Data Scandal; 19/03/2018 – WYDEN ASKS FACEBOOK IF IT HAS MADE ATTEMPTS TO IDENTIFY OR NOTIFY 50 MILLION USERS IMPACTED BY REPORTED MISUSE OF THIRD-PARTY DATA ACCESS; 11/04/2018 – lnstagram to allow users to download their data; 28/03/2018 – Playboy Latest to Delete Facebook Amid Data Handling Fallout; 17/05/2018 – FACEBOOK – EXPERTS FROM ATLANTIC COUNCIL TO WORK WITH CO’S SECURITY, POLICY & PRODUCT TEAMS TO GET FACEBOOK REAL-TIME INSIGHTS, UPDATES ON EMERGING THREATS; 30/04/2018 – FB: WhatsApp founder plans to leave after broad clashes with parent Facebook

Polaris Venture Management Company decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Venture Management Company sold 350,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.11% . The institutional investor held 1.47M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.88 million, down from 1.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Venture Management Company who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $20.22. About 169,064 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 152.00% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 05/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS SEES FT500 IND FILING IN FIRST HALF 2018; 05/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics: Cash, Equivalents $100.9M at Dec. 31 Vs. $92.1M Prior Year; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer at the Innate Killer Summit 2018; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer at the lnnate Killer Summit 2018; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $10; 03/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics to Webcast Conference Call Reporting First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics: Stable Disease With Tumor Shrinkage Reported in Subject 2 Following Single Dose of NK100; 29/03/2018 – FATE: BOTH DOSES WELL-TOLERATED; 16/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Expand Scope of License Agreement to Include Gene-edited T-cell Immunotherapies; 16/05/2018 – FATE GAINS ACCESS TO IP FOR GENE-EDITED T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPIES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $1.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc by 19,531 shares to 264,415 shares, valued at $20.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 24,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,354 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

