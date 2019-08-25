Tdam Usa Lifted Boston Scientific (BSX) Holding; Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Raised Crown Holdings (CCK) Position

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) stake by 45.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lyrical Asset Management Lp acquired 1.61M shares as Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK)’s stock rose 10.88%. The Lyrical Asset Management Lp holds 5.13M shares with $280.09 million value, up from 3.52M last quarter. Crown Holdings Inc. now has $8.89B valuation. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $65.58. About 693,903 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Net $90M; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Tdam Usa Inc increased Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) stake by 7.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tdam Usa Inc acquired 14,168 shares as Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)’s stock rose 16.71%. The Tdam Usa Inc holds 210,313 shares with $8.07M value, up from 196,145 last quarter. Boston Scientific Corp now has $57.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.56% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $41.17. About 5.01M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 09/05/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Agreement To Acquire NxThera; 21/05/2018 – boston scientific corporation | ultra ice plus – pi 9 mhz peripheral ima | K181042 | 05/17/2018 |; 05/03/2018 – FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- Auriga 30 Laser System, Universal Part Number: M0068S30G0. Intended to be used in surgical; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 35C, EST. 35C; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Acquisition Of NVision Medical Corporation; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects to Complete NxThera Acquisition in 2Q 2018; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC-DEAL CONSISTS OF CASH PAYMENT OF $150 MLN, AND UP TO ADDITIONAL $125 MLN IN POTENTIAL CLINICAL & COMMERCIAL MILESTONES OVER 4 YEARS; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE ON A GAAP BASIS THROUGH 2020 AND LESS ACCRETIVE THEREAFTER DUE TO COSTS; 16/05/2018 – SCV Signal [Reg]: Hart athletes helped by donation from Boston Scientific

Tdam Usa Inc decreased 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) stake by 3,449 shares to 56,257 valued at $11.69 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) stake by 5,446 shares and now owns 26,855 shares. Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Boston Scientific Corp has $5000 highest and $43 lowest target. $46.50’s average target is 12.95% above currents $41.17 stock price. Boston Scientific Corp had 8 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $4500 target in Tuesday, June 18 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 25 by Raymond James. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $4600 target in Thursday, June 27 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $43 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 36,000 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity has 0.45% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 2.10M shares. Birmingham Mgmt Company Al reported 7,000 shares. Ironwood Limited holds 0% or 50 shares. Thomas White Int Limited invested in 29,580 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Bbva Compass Bankshares owns 0.02% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 7,627 shares. Tci Wealth reported 305 shares. Braun Stacey has 0.98% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 385,940 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 802,724 shares. Carlson Cap LP reported 545,604 shares. Boston Partners has 0.11% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited invested in 14,905 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Com invested in 784,236 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Aspen Invest invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Glenmede Co Na invested in 0% or 5,970 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 103 are held by Captrust Financial Advsrs. 167,000 were accumulated by Seatown Holding Pte. 624,860 are held by Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Limited Company holds 13,440 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. The Kentucky-based Alphamark Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Bridges Investment Management Inc has 15,100 shares. Moreover, Dupont Management has 0.17% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 134,912 shares. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp has 915,065 shares for 4.84% of their portfolio. Numerixs Investment Technology owns 0.08% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 10,400 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.02% or 207,822 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 0.02% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 178,000 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.50M shares. Moreover, Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd has 0.01% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).