Tdam Usa Increases Position in Morgan Stanley (MS); Haverford Trust Company Holding in Pepsico (PEP) Cut as Market Valuation Rose

Tdam Usa Inc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc bought 15,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 227,430 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.60M, up from 211,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $45.23. About 6.87 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 18/04/2018 – Dealbook: Morgan Stanley (Kind of) Catches Up to Goldman: DealBook Briefing; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Fixed-Income Underwriting Revenue $518M; 07/05/2018 – LSB Industries Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 6; 14/03/2018 – MS DECISION SAID TO AFFECT 15 FUNDS ON BANK’S UCITS PLATFORM; 20/03/2018 – RWE AG RWEG.DE : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 22 FROM EUR 20.10; 09/05/2018 – CSR Dropped to Underweight from Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley; 02/04/2018 – Global Equity Sales Advance 13% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 23/04/2018 – MANDATE: EFSF EUR 1.375% 5/2047 Tap Via HSBC, LBBW, MS; 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference; 07/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $73

Haverford Trust Company decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 8.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company sold 104,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $131.59 million, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $131.53. About 4.53M shares traded or 6.16% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – UPON CLOSING, BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britney Spears on Retro Cans; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio; 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvey Limited Liability accumulated 105,752 shares. Troy Asset Mngmt has invested 0.57% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Yhb Advsrs Incorporated reported 96,998 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Management has invested 0.21% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hollow Brook Wealth Management holds 4,433 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Jensen Invest Mgmt has invested 6.27% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Captrust Fincl Advsrs holds 75,385 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Moreover, Whittier Tru has 1.03% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 274,611 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Co owns 34,778 shares or 1.05% of their US portfolio. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc holds 69,407 shares or 2.57% of its portfolio. First Long Island Invsts Limited Liability Com invested in 98,505 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mngmt holds 3.46% or 260,328 shares in its portfolio. Golub Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation invested in 4,236 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Prio Wealth Partnership reported 1.62% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 10 reported 24,075 shares.

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 294,470 shares to 295,951 shares, valued at $62.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 27,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.39 million shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Sys Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.92 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Fincl Corporation In invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Lipe And Dalton owns 37,449 shares. Conning holds 25,814 shares. Sunbelt Secs Incorporated holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 5,831 shares. Park Circle accumulated 800 shares. Trust Department Mb Finance Bank & Trust N A reported 0% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability reported 97,764 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Peapack Gladstone Corp invested in 147,142 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Greystone Managed has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Retail Bank Of Hawaii holds 4,982 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Matrix Asset Advisors Incorporated Ny holds 284,693 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.13% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 167,567 shares. Advisor Partners Limited Liability Corporation has 0.19% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 7,979 shares. Pinnacle Associate Ltd has 179,053 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 38,008 shares to 362,457 shares, valued at $19.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 20,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,296 shares, and cut its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS).