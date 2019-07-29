Tdam Usa Increases Position in Anadarko Pete (APC); Pershing Square Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake in Lowes Cos (LOW) by $24.15 Million as Share Price Rose

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp sold 221,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 9.32M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02B, down from 9.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $103.89. About 1.25M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 24/04/2018 – US Federal Government Authorizes Complaint Against Lowe Enterprises’ Terranea Resort Alleging Labor Law Violations, Says UNITE HERE; 23/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE BUILDS ABOUT $1B STAKE IN LOWE’S: CNBC/DJ; 17/04/2018 – SMS Assist Names Becky Lowe as New Chief Human Resources Officer; 20/03/2018 – Richland Source: Mansfield police K9 facility receives donation from Lowe’s for renovations; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 05/03/2018 – LOWE’S TO WEBCAST PRESENTATION FROM UBS GLOBAL CONSUMER & RETAI; 23/03/2018 – Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS BOARD DOES NOT SEE A STRONG CASE FOR A NEAR-TERM ADJUSTMENT OF MONETARY POLICY; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS TAX DISCUSSION IMPORTANT BUT NOT THE ONLY FACTOR IN INVESTMENT

Tdam Usa Inc increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 10.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc bought 12,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 127,809 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.81 million, up from 115,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $73.11. About 2.62M shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 04/04/2018 – MIDSTATES PETROLEUM – AS PER SALE AGREEMENT, CO’S UNIT TO SELL SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ITS WELLS, RELATED LEASES LOCATED IN ANADARKO BASIN IN TEXAS, OKLAHOMA; 14/03/2018 – Anadarko at Group Breakfast Hosted By Tuohy Brs Today; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum Gears Up for $4.5 Billion in 2018 Capital Spending, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/05/2018 – MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED CONTRACT AWARD FROM ANADARKO PETROLEUM FOR SUBSEA UMBILICAL AND FLOWLINE INSTALLATION; 13/04/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $74; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 Million; 10/04/2018 – ONGC VIDESH PARTNER IN ANADARKO’S MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECT; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA DEFINING BLOCKS FOR OFFSHORE AUCTION TO BE LAUNCHED IN JULY, OFFERS EXPECTED IN LATE NOV -ENERGY MINISTER ARANGUREN; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko expects Permian service costs to jump in 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank stated it has 8,577 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Granite Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 4,800 shares. 32 were accumulated by Delta Asset Ltd Tn. Panagora Asset Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Moreover, Macroview Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Timber Creek Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.83% or 27,065 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 92,537 shares. Cap Advisers Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Magnetar Fin holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 14,135 shares. Moreover, Brookstone Cap Management has 0.01% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Jcic Asset accumulated 83 shares or 0% of the stock. Sir Capital Mngmt LP reported 263,906 shares. The California-based Assetmark has invested 0% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Moreover, Clean Yield Gp has 0.03% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 1,700 shares. Moreover, National Pension Service has 0.11% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 606,450 shares.

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 31,575 shares to 203,085 shares, valued at $21.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 27,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,949 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 12.86 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W had bought 250 shares worth $23,725 on Friday, May 24. Frieson Donald bought $200,342 worth of stock or 2,030 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montgomery Investment Management has 0.22% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.45% or 2.51M shares in its portfolio. Pitcairn Co reported 8,921 shares stake. Tdam Usa holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 8,719 shares. Moreover, Jackson Wealth Limited Com has 0.8% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Liberty Mgmt Incorporated reported 5,001 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Com Mn invested in 0.33% or 10.14M shares. Comerica Bank & Trust stated it has 275,777 shares. Cap World Investors has invested 0.01% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 373,874 shares. Carroll reported 46,926 shares. Saturna Capital holds 1.36% or 426,043 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 0.1% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 1.55 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 536,325 shares. Investment Advsrs owns 5,755 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio.

