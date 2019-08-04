Tdam Usa Increases Holding in Pfizer (PFE); North Star Investment Management Raised Its Steelcase Cl A (SCS) Holding by $692,468; Market Value Declined

Tdam Usa Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 25.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc bought 138,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 686,814 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.17 million, up from 548,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 27.66 million shares traded or 12.98% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Mylan pressures Pfizer to fix EpiPen production problems; AstraZeneca cancer drug hits goal; 17/04/2018 – Biovica International AB: Positive results with DiviTum® from new Pfizer study presented at the AACR congress; 15/05/2018 – FDA- APPROVAL OF RETACRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA CAUSED BY CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE, CHEMOTHERAPY, OR USE OF ZIDOVUDINE IN PATIENTS WITH HIV INFECTION; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER; 18/04/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS EXPANDS GLOBAL PATENT PORTFOLIO FOR CANCER COMBINATION THERAPY; 30/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF XELJANZ (TOFACITINIB) TO INCLUDE ADULTS WITH MODERATELY TO SEVERELY ACTIVE ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline leads race to buy $20bn Pfizer unit; 17/05/2018 – Roche Announces Positive Results From Phase III Trial on Tecentriq, Avastin and Two Drugs; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER SAYS PULLS OUT OF PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTH AUCTION

North Star Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Steelcase Inc Cl A (SCS) by 202.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp bought 49,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 73,937 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 24,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Steelcase Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $16.26. About 330,997 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500.

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,231 shares to 62,500 shares, valued at $7.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 12,531 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,769 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Financial Svcs accumulated 250,370 shares. New Jersey-based Architects Inc has invested 0.06% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Boston Rech And Mngmt Inc stated it has 20,172 shares. Stillwater Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 70,322 shares. Chevy Chase stated it has 4.82 million shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Hanseatic Mngmt Services Inc owns 3,485 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc owns 46,570 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.62M shares. Wheatland Advisors Incorporated has invested 1.39% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Parkside Fincl Bank Trust, a Missouri-based fund reported 37,307 shares. M Kraus And invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Advisory Ser Network Lc accumulated 166,885 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Lp reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Wharton Business Gp Llc has 0.05% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Gfs Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 42,587 shares stake.

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rocky Shoes & Boots Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 36,449 shares to 254,520 shares, valued at $6.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 15,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,310 shares, and cut its stake in Pc (NASDAQ:PCTI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated accumulated 123,706 shares. 59,305 were reported by Ubs Asset Americas. Greenleaf Trust stated it has 0.14% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Fmr accumulated 0% or 602 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 878,300 shares. Spark Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.18% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Jpmorgan Chase & Com holds 321,375 shares. Comerica Bank has 0.01% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Moreover, Bluemountain Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 78,788 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 337,602 shares. Alpha Windward Lc accumulated 27,240 shares. 1,111 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 10,967 shares. Palisade Cap Mgmt Limited Co Nj has 0.01% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS).