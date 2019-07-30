Tdam Usa Increased Its Stake in Costco Whsl New (COST) by $561,440; Fedex Com (FDX) Holder Redmond Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding as Market Value Declined

Tdam Usa Inc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc bought 2,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,597 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.04 million, up from 43,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $279.56. About 579,160 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%; 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages

Redmond Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp Com (FDX) by 36.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc sold 4,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,892 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, down from 12,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $172.46. About 912,883 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 21/03/2018 – ABC News: EXCLUSIVE: Austin bombing suspect used the alias “Kelly Killmore” to ship two packages containing bombs via FedEx; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE EXPANDS, WILL ADD 500 NEW LOCATIONS IN WALMART; 20/03/2018 – KOLR10 KOZL: #BREAKING: The location of the newest explosion is 3.5 miles south of the FedEx store authorities say the serial; 20/03/2018 – SECOND PACKAGE IS FOUND AT FEDEX OFFICE IN SCHERTZ, TEXAS, THAT POLICE BELIEVE IS LOADED WITH AN EXPLOSIVE DEVICE – SAN ANTONIO POLICE CHIEF; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to roll out 500 more stores inside Walmart; 20/03/2018 – FBI: NO REPORTED INJURIES AT FEDEX FACILITY IN SHERTZ, TEXAS; 20/03/2018 – FedEx To Place 500 Locations In Walmart Stores — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – FEDEX FREIGHT SAYS WILL SUCCEED MICHAEL DUCKER AS CEO; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS EXPECTS FEDEX TRANSFER DEAL TO CLOSE ON MAY 10; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX TO BUY GROUP ANNUITY PACT TO CUT PENSION OBLIGATIONS

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $1.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 52,146 shares to 42,167 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6,279 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,994 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Analysts await FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $3.20 EPS, down 7.51% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.46 per share. FDX’s profit will be $834.59 million for 13.47 P/E if the $3.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.01 actual EPS reported by FedEx Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44 million and $229.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc Com by 21,923 shares to 59,578 shares, valued at $976,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Siteone Landscape Supply Inc Com by 8,567 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,742 shares, and has risen its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $318,546 activity. Inglis John C had bought 600 shares worth $100,614 on Friday, July 12.

