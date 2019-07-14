Tdam Usa Increased Holding in Home Depot (HD) by $714,340 as Stock Price Rose; Gsa Capital Partners Llp Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 40.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 1,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The hedge fund held 4,782 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, up from 3,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $369.45. About 1.13 million shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 19/03/2018 – F-16 jet production in India will be exclusive: Lockheed; 11/04/2018 – David Alexander: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 24/04/2018 – Germany, France agree main needs of new joint fighter programme; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon; 19/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY ABOUT 17 MWH OF GRIDSTA LITHIUM ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEMS TO PEAK POWER INC; 07/04/2018 – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman lnspects Satellite Programs at Lockheed Martin; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED 1Q EPS $4.02; 05/05/2018 – First NASA lander to study Mars’ interior due for California launch; 03/04/2018 – NASA hands massive supersonic contract to Lockheed Martin, with one catch: No sonic boom; 22/03/2018 – Lockheed CEO Sides With Trump Tariffs on China Espionage Threat

Tdam Usa Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 3.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc bought 3,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,786 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.88M, up from 105,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $218.23. About 4.43M shares traded or 9.98% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $4.07 million activity. Evans Michele A sold 7,690 shares worth $2.30 million. 6,647 shares valued at $2.00 million were sold by Ambrose Richard F on Wednesday, February 6.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63 billion and $987.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dxp Enterprises Inc New (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 13,461 shares to 7,806 shares, valued at $304,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 5,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,368 shares, and cut its stake in Capital Product Partners LP (NASDAQ:CPLP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Incorporated holds 430,941 shares. Trexquant Investment Lp owns 13,398 shares. The Connecticut-based Hartford Financial has invested 0.02% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Cypress Asset Inc Tx invested in 1.54% or 15,130 shares. Natl Asset Mngmt Inc has 6,818 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability Company reported 58,871 shares. Moreover, Mai Cap has 0.03% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 2,086 are held by Financial Bank. Pacific Heights Asset Lc invested 3.33% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Alethea Capital Mgmt Lc has 0.5% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Sg Americas Ltd Liability holds 0.1% or 36,291 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office reported 253 shares. Trustmark Natl Bank Trust Department has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd holds 0.6% or 60,377 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Com reported 0.19% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Hldgs holds 1.27% or 230,592 shares in its portfolio. Confluence Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.41% or 125,055 shares in its portfolio. 11,029 were accumulated by Millennium Llc. Agf Invests accumulated 0.37% or 172,501 shares. Woodstock invested in 2.4% or 69,859 shares. Sadoff Investment Mgmt Lc has invested 5.39% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Davenport Com Lc reported 353,484 shares stake. Advisory has invested 0.3% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.08% or 88,702 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Company has 0.7% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2.96M shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 130,045 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt invested in 2,733 shares. Alphamark Advsr Lc reported 0.05% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Adage Cap Prtnrs Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.58% or 1.21M shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mngmt holds 9,082 shares.

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $1.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,721 shares to 36,512 shares, valued at $10.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6,279 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,994 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).