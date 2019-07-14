Tdam Usa Holding in Xpo Logistics (XPO) Has Increased as Share Price Declined; Praesidium Investment Management Company Holds Position in Tyler Technologies (TYL)

Tdam Usa Inc increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 226.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc bought 55,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 79,598 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, up from 24,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.37B market cap company. The stock increased 6.16% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $58.41. About 1.43 million shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 46.00% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.43% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 30/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 119.7 MLN VS EUR 85.5 MLN YEAR AGO; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Adj EPS 61c; 11/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches Single-Entry Platform for Multimodal Freight Transportation Solutions; 14/05/2018 – DRIVERS AT XPO IN ERIE, PA SEEK TEAMSTER REPRESENTATION:UNION; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $90 MLN IN 770 NEW TRACTORS FOR ITS LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD NETWORK IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics eyes up to $8bn in deals; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q EPS 50c; 18/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches Voice-Enabled Tracking for Last Mile Shipments; 02/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Joins Push to Digital Freight Booking

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc bought 12,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 603,931 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.44M, up from 591,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $227.27. About 103,653 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has declined 6.94% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q EPS 95c; 21/03/2018 – Tyler Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in June Investor Conferences; 12/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Tyler EAM; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY SOCRATA; 23/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies and FairWay Resolution Limited Make Online Dispute Resolution a Reality in New Zealand; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Rev $221.2M; 06/03/2018 Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Here are the Houston stocks driving Wall Street’s latest bull run – Houston Business Journal” on August 24, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Three Cities Select Tyler Technologies’ MyCivic Citizen Engagement Application – Business Wire” published on June 19, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Tyler Technologies Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2019 – Business Wire” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Tyler (TYL) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Yahoo Finance” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tyler Technologies Reports Earnings for Third Quarter 2018 – Business Wire” with publication date: October 31, 2018.

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 168,685 shares to 3.27M shares, valued at $179.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

