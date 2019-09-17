Tdam Usa Holding In Occidental Pete (OXY) Was Lifted; Bank Of America (BAC) Shareholder Cortland Advisers Has Trimmed Stake

Tdam Usa Inc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc bought 12,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 305,127 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.34 million, up from 292,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.54% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $45.15. About 12.21 million shares traded or 32.91% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 14.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 459,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 2.75 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.82 million, down from 3.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.94. About 42.52 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 01/05/2018 – MUBADALA SAID TO PICK BOFA, CITI, MS, SANTANDER FOR CEPSA IPO; 11/05/2018 – Aduro Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 14/03/2018 – Siemens Healthineers IPO likely to price at 28 euros per share; 07/05/2018 – U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Eight in 10 Atlanta Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2014 Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00; 17/04/2018 – Encompass Health at Bank of America Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 30/04/2018 – BOFA TO TAKE $800 MLN CHARGE IN 2Q ON REDEMPTION OF TRUPS; 15/05/2018 – Arch Coal Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conferences

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: VEEV, CGC, BAC, TIF – Investorplace.com” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BofA “doing OK” in Q3 – Montag – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy Bank of America Stock Today? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bank of America (BAC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America Tower under contract to be sold in $436M deal – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Towercrest Management holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 11,132 shares. South Dakota Council has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Geode Management Lc owns 119.74 million shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. Bryn Mawr Company accumulated 39,408 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has 147,378 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. First Tru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 92,948 shares. Dynamic Management Limited holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 7,418 shares. Hendershot Invs holds 0.07% or 7,200 shares. South State Corporation invested in 1.58% or 473,093 shares. Summit Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.17% or 24,028 shares in its portfolio. 520,988 are owned by Roffman Miller Associates Incorporated Pa. Keybank National Association Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 3.18 million shares. Stillwater Mngmt Llc has 1.12% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 92,168 shares. Peak Asset Limited Com accumulated 7,115 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Jbf Capital has invested 1.58% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33 billion for 11.01 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Aug. 23 – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Occidental Announces Dividend NYSE:OXY – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “OxyDarko: What Now? – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “What Next For Occidental Petroleum? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend NYSE:OXY – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. Shares for $243,850 were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12. Vangolen Glenn M. had bought 5,000 shares worth $242,650 on Tuesday, June 11. Shares for $482,200 were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, June 10. 9,100 shares were bought by Batchelder Eugene L., worth $437,790. On Monday, June 10 Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 10,000 shares. Another trade for 4,100 shares valued at $203,401 was made by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13.

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 90,026 shares to 477,479 shares, valued at $13.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 4,862 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,985 shares, and cut its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP).