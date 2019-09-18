Tdam Usa Holding in Cms Energy (CMS) Boosted by $301,359; Pfizer (PFE) Position Maintained by Bank Hapoalim Bm

Tdam Usa Inc increased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc bought 5,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.89% . The institutional investor held 156,042 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.04M, up from 150,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $62.63. About 860,436 shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 06/04/2018 – DGAP-CMS: innogy SE: Release of a capital market information; 04/05/2018 – FLEXION: CMS INCLUDED ZILRETTA FOR HCPCS J CODE; 18/05/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 82. Interim Reporting; 02/04/2018 – CMS SAYS IS FINALIZING REDUCTION IN MAXIMUM AMOUNT THAT LOW-INCOME BENEFICIARIES PAY FOR CERTAIN INNOVATIVE MEDICINES KNOWN AS “BIOSIMILARS”; 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA(R) (triamcinolone Acetonide Extended-Release Injectable Suspension) Recommended for Unique J Code by CMS; 06/05/2018 – CMS SUSPENDS TRADING IN HONG KONG: 867 HK; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-CMS: QIAGEN N.V.: FORM 6-K FOR THE QUARTERLY PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Argo Translation’s CMS Connect™ Plugin Makes Content Management Translation, Updates Easy; 27/04/2018 – CMS: CMS Drives Patient-Centered Care over Paperwork in Proposals to Modernize Medicare and Reduce Burden; 05/03/2018 – Arkansas Govern: Governor Hutchinson Announces that CMS Approves Work Requirement for Arkansas Works Enrollees

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 19.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm bought 12,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 79,477 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.44M, up from 66,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $36.38. About 18.59 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of Stan Bukofzer, M.D. as Senior Vice President and Chief Medical and Scientific Officer; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER ENDS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL; 26/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Improves Lung Cancer Treatment Results With Avastin; 17/04/2018 – Canada says working with U.S. FDA to address EpiPen shortage; 30/04/2018 – Apixaban Market Extensive Analysis of Supply And Demand, Revenue, Risk and Share 2018-2025; 17/04/2018 – Biovica International AB: Positive results with DiviTum® from new Pfizer study presented at the AACR congress; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s move for Pfizer’s consumer arm divides market; 07/04/2018 – Top 5 for the past week: #1 @Arie_Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER ENDS PFIZER TALKS ON CONSUMER HEALTHCARE UNIT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Rh Dinel Investment Counsel has 0.65% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 16,160 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Com Il accumulated 456,057 shares. Personal reported 0.44% stake. Fiera accumulated 33,890 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Legal And General Gru Inc Public Limited Company stated it has 0.8% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.28% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Westchester Mgmt holds 3.33% or 196,288 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Ltd Liability reported 3.49 million shares. Norinchukin Natl Bank The has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bluecrest Cap stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Gould Asset Limited Liability Corp Ca accumulated 0.45% or 28,513 shares. Park Natl Corporation Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 252,546 shares. Trustco Fincl Bank Corp N Y has 35,957 shares for 1.74% of their portfolio. Hamel Assocs reported 23,645 shares. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 33,789 shares or 0.32% of the stock.

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $407.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gazit Globe Ltd (NYSE:GZT) by 729,146 shares to 725,854 shares, valued at $6.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7,823 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,009 shares, and cut its stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

