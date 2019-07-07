Tdam Usa Has Trimmed Qualcomm (QCOM) Position by $978,291; Pg&E (PCG) Holding Upped by 683 Capital Management Llc

Tdam Usa Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc sold 17,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,149 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, down from 37,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $76.66. About 8.02 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO BE POSTPONED; 18/05/2018 – BEIJING OFFICIAL SAYS QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL LOOKING MORE OPTIMISTIC NOW – CNBC, CITING DJ; 27/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear US$44 billion NXP deal; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer –5th Update; 16/03/2018 – Former chairman eyes Qualcomm buyout; 15/03/2018 – ISS Maintains Recommendation That Qualcomm Investors Vote for Four Broadcom Nominees — ISS; 21/03/2018 – Goertek’s Next-Generation VR HMD Reference Design in Partnership with Qualcomm Highlighted at 2018 GDC; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Names Jeffrey Henderson Non-Executive Chairman; 15/03/2018 – Broadcom Ltd on Thursday said it was likely to pursue smaller acquisitions of chipmakers after its failed hostile takeover bid to acquire rival Qualcomm Inc and said that its smart phone chip business would see a drop in demand this quarter from a North American customer and an increase from not; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S

683 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 289.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc bought 1.92 million shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.59M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.07 million, up from 665,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $21.79. About 3.31 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – BASED ON INFORMATION CO HAS SO FAR, BELIEVES OVERALL PROGRAMS MET STATE’S HIGH STANDARDS; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Pacific Gas and Electric Company; Diablo Canyon Power Plant, Units 1 and 2; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 12:33 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/21/2018 03:08 AM; 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO SAYS OBTAINED A $350 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN UNDER A LOAN AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – PG&E HALFWAY THROUGH BUTTE FIRE CLAIM SETTLEMENTS; 13/04/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 2 REACTOR TO 50% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 25/05/2018 – PG&E TO REVIEW CAL FIRE’S REPORT TO UNDERSTAND AGENCY’S VIEWS; 23/03/2018 – PG&E Statement on Passing of Nancy McFadden, Chief of Staff to Governor Brown

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.06 million activity.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.74 million for 30.91 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 21,609 shares to 153,591 shares, valued at $6.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 4,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,452 shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

683 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.08 million and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Uniqure Nv (NASDAQ:QURE) by 335,000 shares to 750,000 shares, valued at $44.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 195,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,000 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4.