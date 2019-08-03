Tdam Usa Has Trimmed Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding by $858,192; Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Position in Embraer Sa (ERJ) Has Increased by $950,000

Tdam Usa Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 13.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc sold 17,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 112,870 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, down from 130,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $47.44. About 19.86 million shares traded or 4.45% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – Verde Servicios Adds JPMorgan, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Net Charge-Offs $741 Million; 14/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio (fully Phased-In) of 12.0%; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS NEUTRAL ON BANKS IN EUROPE, JAPAN AND EMERGING MARKETS; 06/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Pushed by Nuns to Address the Bank’s Ethical Lapses; 23/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Embraer Sa (ERJ) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Embraer Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.92. About 335,782 shares traded. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 1.41% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES; 09/03/2018 – EMBRAER EXEC SAYS AIR COSTA ORDER FOR 50 AIRCRAFT, VALUED AT ABOUT $3 BLN, IS STILL ON EMBRAER’S BOOKS; 13/04/2018 – Brazil’s Temer says has not seen proposal for Boeing-Embraer tie-up; 03/05/2018 – Embraer and Amer Airlines Sign Contract for 15 E175s; 17/04/2018 – WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION PANEL SAYS BRAZIL’S CHALLENGE TO CANADA’S BOMBARDIER SUBSIDIES IS WITHIN ITS JURISDICTION, DISMISSING CANADA’S BID TO STOP THE LITIGATION – PRELIMINARY RULING; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER SEES SIGNS OF IMPROVEMENT IN EXECUTIVE JETS MARKET; 08/03/2018 – CFO SAYS EMBRAER AIMING FOR 1-TO-1 BOOK-TO-BILL RATIO TO MAINTAIN FIRM ORDER BACKLOG THIS YEAR; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL GOV’T APPROVAL OF BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL NOT IMMINENT, PROPOSAL SHOULD GO TO PRESIDENT TEMER IN COMING WEEKS; 10/05/2018 – Dividing the three business segments of Embraer has been delaying an agreement to combine operations with Boeing; 08/05/2018 – BRAZIL DEFENSE MINISTER SAYS DEAL SHOULD BE REACHED FOR EMBRAER-BOEING TIE-UP “THIS YEAR”

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eastman Chem Co (NYSE:EMN) by 10,076 shares to 72,823 shares, valued at $5.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,597 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.26 billion for 9.97 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4.

