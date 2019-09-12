Tdam Usa Has Lowered Universal Display (OLED) Position By $1.04 Million; Bvf Raised Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Stake By $9.75 Million

Tdam Usa Inc decreased Universal Display Corp (OLED) stake by 9.51% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tdam Usa Inc sold 5,519 shares as Universal Display Corp (OLED)’s stock rose 34.16%. The Tdam Usa Inc holds 52,493 shares with $9.87M value, down from 58,012 last quarter. Universal Display Corp now has $8.63B valuation. The stock decreased 6.59% or $12.73 during the last trading session, reaching $180.43. About 669,480 shares traded or 3.76% up from the average. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 22/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Universal Display; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q EPS 13c; 18/04/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Honored with Governor’s Annual Occupational Safety & Health Award; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $280 MLN TO $310 MLN; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 10 TO 15 PCT; 17/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation to Showcase Phosphorescent OLEDs and Organic Vapor Jet Printing at SID Display Week 2018; 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Adds Aptiv, Exits Universal Display, Cuts Apple: 13F

Bvf Inc increased Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) stake by 22.13% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bvf Inc acquired 95,553 shares as Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX)’s stock rose 76.33%. The Bvf Inc holds 527,253 shares with $54.31M value, up from 431,700 last quarter. Mirati Therapeutics Inc now has $3.32B valuation. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $84.5. About 38,440 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 24/04/2018 – MIRATI REPORTS UPDATED CLINICAL DATA FOR SITRAVATINIB; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys 1.3% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncolog; 08/03/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS INC MRTX.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $20; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys 4.1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 25/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Volume Surges More Than 15 Times Average; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncology Combination Trials; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTX); 02/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 07/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 51c

Since March 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $96.28 million activity. venBio Select Advisor LLC sold $18.64 million worth of stock. 725,008 shares were sold by Boxer Capital – LLC, worth $71.27 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 2.38 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 23 investors sold MRTX shares while 33 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 37.63 million shares or 8.46% more from 34.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 500 were reported by Numerixs Inv Tech. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Llp holds 0% or 44,347 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Stifel Finance Corp has 0% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 3,628 shares. Ecor1 Ltd Liability holds 6.22% or 597,711 shares. Trexquant Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 3,660 shares. Us Savings Bank De accumulated 224 shares or 0% of the stock. Susquehanna Intll Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 99,167 shares in its portfolio. Artal Gp Sa holds 150,000 shares. Sio Cap Ltd Liability reported 135,300 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac accumulated 52,475 shares. State Street holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 1.14 million shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Com reported 18,900 shares. Guggenheim Cap Llc owns 2,560 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Company, Delaware-based fund reported 1,550 shares. Sg Americas Secs Llc reported 25,907 shares stake.

Among 4 analysts covering Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Mirati Therapeutics has $10500 highest and $6000 lowest target. $84.80’s average target is 0.36% above currents $84.5 stock price. Mirati Therapeutics had 14 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. B. Riley & Co maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, September 11 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of MRTX in report on Monday, September 9 with “Neutral” rating. Jefferies upgraded the shares of MRTX in report on Monday, September 9 to “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: Jefferies Upgrades Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” on September 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Mirati Therapeutics Appoints Jenny Gizzi As Vice President, Human Resources – PRNewswire” published on August 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “44 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amgen slips 4% premarket on early-stage AMG 510 data – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley sees 23% upside in Galapagos in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Bvf Inc decreased Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc stake by 222,885 shares to 1.76M valued at $16.43 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc stake by 47,174 shares and now owns 1.74M shares. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) was reduced too.

Analysts await Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 18.75% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.48 per share. OLED’s profit will be $27.28 million for 79.14 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Universal Display Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.04% negative EPS growth.

Tdam Usa Inc increased Linde Plc stake by 8,541 shares to 37,517 valued at $7.53M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) stake by 5,700 shares and now owns 134,926 shares. Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Universal Display has $22300 highest and $18000 lowest target. $198.33’s average target is 9.92% above currents $180.43 stock price. Universal Display had 9 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. Citigroup maintained the shares of OLED in report on Friday, August 2 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, May 6.

More notable recent Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Universal Display Corporation (OLED) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/10/2019: OLED,TSM,HEI – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: ARMOUR Residential REIT, BCE and Universal Display – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Universal Display (OLED) Down 1.7% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Universal Display a Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 28, 2019.