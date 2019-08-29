Tdam Usa Has Lowered Stake in Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) by $385,168 as Stock Value Rose; Holder Cincinnati Insurance Company Has Boosted Home Depot Ord (HD) Holding

Cincinnati Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 55.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company bought 81,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 226,446 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45 million, up from 145,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $225.79. About 1.19M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Tdam Usa Inc decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc sold 2,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 61,519 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.23M, down from 64,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $143.9. About 74,041 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Iran not to re-start nuke program; 05/03/2018 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC UHS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $135; 10/04/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 22/05/2018 – Universal Health Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Services Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHS); 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Rev $2.69B; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Net $223.8M; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-Il V90 Memory Cards; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Dividend; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.45, EST. $2.60

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings.

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 28,730 shares to 35,921 shares, valued at $5.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 1,797 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,682 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 3.59% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $204.42 million for 15.57 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.30% negative EPS growth.

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (NYSE:CMI) by 38,100 shares to 606,400 shares, valued at $95.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.