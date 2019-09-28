Tdam Usa Has Lowered By $314,150 Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding; Two Sigma Securities Trimmed Its Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Stake

Two Sigma Securities Llc decreased Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) stake by 87.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Two Sigma Securities Llc sold 6,165 shares as Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG)’s stock rose 12.18%. The Two Sigma Securities Llc holds 898 shares with $256,000 value, down from 7,063 last quarter. Wellcare Health Plans Inc now has $12.73B valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $259.29. About 459,850 shares traded or 1.60% up from the average. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE 1Q REV. $4.65B, EST. $4.62B; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects Deal to Add 40c-50c to 2019 Adj EPS; 19/04/2018 – DJ WellCare Health Plans Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCG); 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS SELECTED TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT WITH ARIZONA HEALTH CARE COST CONTAINMENT SYSTEM; 13/03/2018 – Care1st Health Plan Arizona Awarded Medicaid Contract; 22/05/2018 – WellCare Names Dr. J. Thomas Newton Medical Director in North Carolina; 29/05/2018 – Health Insurer WellCare to Acquire Meridian for $2.5 Billion; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicare Medical Benefits Ratios 84%; 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS SERVICES UNDER NEW CONTRACT WITH AHCCCS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ON OCTOBER 1; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicare Health Plans Revenue $1.56B

Tdam Usa Inc decreased United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) stake by 2.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tdam Usa Inc sold 3,050 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)’s stock rose 14.19%. The Tdam Usa Inc holds 100,090 shares with $10.34M value, down from 103,140 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc now has $102.14B valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $118.95. About 2.04 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Knox Cnty Ft Util Dist, TN Bnds; 10/05/2018 – UPS Board Announces Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – UPS NAMES JIM BARBER COO, NAMES NANDO CESARONE PRESIDENT, INTL; 28/03/2018 – PRA UPS THRESHOLD OF FSCS-PROTECTED LIABILITIES TO GBP500M; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 27/03/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Highlights Efforts to Boost Wisconsin Start-Ups in Altoona; 21/03/2018 – FBI reminds couriers on suspicious package protocols after Texas bombings; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – UPS IS ENTITLED TO REDUCE OR CANCEL ORDER IN ITS SOLE DISCRETION BASED ON RESULT OF TEST FLEET; 16/04/2018 – George Willis Named UPS President Of U.S. Operations, Myron Gray To Retire; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service: Weather Conditions Muted 1Q U.S. Domestic Results

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus invested in 116,151 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Trust Co Of Vermont reported 0.16% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Fcg Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 0.08% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Atlantic Union State Bank Corp reported 30,636 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Company has 6,709 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust And Company invested in 18,408 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Ally owns 36,000 shares. Naples Glob Llc has 0.6% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Salzhauer Michael, New York-based fund reported 1,993 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt LP invested 0.32% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Verity & Verity stated it has 103,528 shares or 2.32% of all its holdings. Saturna, a Washington-based fund reported 4,831 shares. Janney Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 173,045 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. 26,488 were reported by Culbertson A N Inc. Butensky And Cohen Financial Security Incorporated owns 22,583 shares for 1.55% of their portfolio.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76B for 14.51 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Tdam Usa Inc increased Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) stake by 10,973 shares to 292,878 valued at $12.54M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) stake by 5,700 shares and now owns 134,926 shares. Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) was raised too.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “UPS takes step forward toward commercial package deliveries with drones – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UPS Is Converting Ground Fleets To Renewable Natural Gas – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “UPS unveils ‘major redesign’ of driver uniforms as part of ‘company-wide transformation’ – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Use The Weakness Caused By FedEx To Buy UPS – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “UPS Appoints New Chief Sustainability Officer NYSE:UPS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 64 investors sold WCG shares while 142 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.03 million shares or 8.43% less from 48.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiera Capital Corp stated it has 175,919 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Covington Management owns 50 shares. Piedmont Investment, a North Carolina-based fund reported 4,079 shares. Thomas White Int Limited has 1,350 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Cognios Capital Ltd holds 5,011 shares. 80,116 were accumulated by State Teachers Retirement Sys. Amalgamated Bancorp has 6,680 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Adage Cap Ptnrs Group Limited Liability Corporation owns 61,400 shares. Moreover, Magnetar Limited Company has 5.21% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 912,876 shares. Invsts owns 0.16% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 2.41 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 41,671 shares. Millennium Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 72,785 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 275,877 shares. Kbc Gru Nv invested in 0.02% or 9,895 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 169,884 shares stake.

Analysts await WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 earnings per share, up 15.32% or $0.51 from last year’s $3.33 per share. WCG’s profit will be $188.45M for 16.88 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.31 actual earnings per share reported by WellCare Health Plans, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.90% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. WellCare Health Plans has $34600 highest and $307 lowest target. $318’s average target is 22.64% above currents $259.29 stock price. WellCare Health Plans had 9 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Stephens to “Equal-Weight” on Monday, September 9.