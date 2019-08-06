Tdam Usa Has Lifted Position in Target (TGT); Becker Capital Management Upped Ford Mtr Co Del Com (F) Stake by $1.84 Million as Stock Value Declined

Becker Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del Com (F) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc bought 229,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 3.48 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.55 million, up from 3.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.23. About 47.07M shares traded or 27.98% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 12/03/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Patrick Brown likely out as candidate under Doug Ford, Ontario PC; 02/05/2018 – ThunderBaySource: Ford rolls out Northern promises at NOMA; 10/05/2018 – Supplier fire isn’t just hurting Ford, supply issues are rippling across auto industry; 20/03/2018 – Wheels24: Ford SA recall: Focus, Kuga and vans affected by clutch issue; 11/05/2018 – FIRE AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS ALSO CAUSED CLOSURE OF THREE FORD U.S. TRUCK PLANTS; 03/04/2018 – FORD SAYS DECISION ON MOVING TO MONTHLY SALES ‘NOT IMMINENT’; 06/05/2018 – With Ford’s latest powerplant technology and all of the convenient tech features consumers want, the Expedition represents the modern choice among full-size SUVs that often feel behind the times; 21/04/2018 – MediaPost: Ford Motor Co., WPP’s Largest Client, Puts Ad Account Up For Review; 17/05/2018 – Toyota, Hyundai, Ford lead 9.6 pct European car sales gain; 11/05/2018 – Ford’s April China vehicle sales slump 26 pct y/y

Tdam Usa Inc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 22.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc bought 4,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 23,755 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91 million, up from 19,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $80.79. About 7.14 million shares traded or 42.10% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Wisconsin; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SAYS REGULAR-PRICED SALES INCREASED MORE THAN $1 BILLION COMPARED WITH LAST YEAR, REFLECTING THE IMPACT OF COMPANY’S ‘PRICED-RIGHT DAILY’ STRATEGY; 21/05/2018 – Target Corp expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview; 02/04/2018 – Instead of acquiring smaller players, as Wal-Mart is doing, Target is investing around $7 billion back into its own business; 05/04/2018 – Law Firm: Job Applicants Enter Settlement With Target Corp Over Discriminatory Criminal Background Screening Policy; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Target Corporation Issues a Voluntary Recall For a Variety of Frozen Products Sold at a Single Store on Oahu; 09/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg faces Senate hearing but little hope for action; 15/05/2018 – TARGET CONFIRMS PRICE CUT FOR NEXT-DAY DELIVERY OF ESSENTIALS; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Long-term Issuer Default Rating on Target at ‘A-‘ and Short-term IDR at ‘F2’

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 119,161 shares to 1.33 million shares, valued at $56.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 136,069 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06M shares, and cut its stake in Corporate Office Properties Co (NYSE:OFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Limited Com owns 49,031 shares. Steinberg Global Asset accumulated 403,385 shares. Captrust Advisors owns 48,512 shares. Walleye Trading Lc holds 54,937 shares. Ledyard Retail Bank, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 14,389 shares. Raymond James Assocs reported 1.89 million shares stake. Franklin Res owns 78.71M shares. B Riley Wealth Management, a Tennessee-based fund reported 12,982 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Credit Agricole S A has 2,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. American Group Inc holds 0.06% or 1.76 million shares in its portfolio. Two Sigma Secs holds 54,953 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company has 36,720 shares. Da Davidson And Co reported 451,679 shares stake. Reilly Advisors Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $8.29 million activity. 10,200 Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares with value of $100,038 were bought by THORNTON JOHN L. The insider FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR bought $8.00M.

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 15,882 shares to 91,115 shares, valued at $34.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 16,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,226 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).