Tdam Usa Has Lifted By $4.77 Million Its Facebook (FB) Holding; Coffee Holding CO (JVA) Shorts Lowered By 35.67%

Tdam Usa Inc increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 399.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tdam Usa Inc acquired 28,730 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Tdam Usa Inc holds 35,921 shares with $5.99M value, up from 7,191 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $535.93 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 11.06M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/05/2018 – FACEBOOK IS A SERVICE THAT ALLOWS FOR WIDE VARIETY OF POLITICAL DISCOURSE – ZUCKERBERG; 21/03/2018 – Latitude CIO Lait Favors Alphabet Over Facebook (Video); 24/05/2018 – Facebook remains haunted by revelations that the data of tens of millions may have been improperly shared with political data firm Cambridge Analytica; 29/05/2018 – ITALY’S DI MAIO SAYS NEVER SOUGHT EURO EXIT: FACEBOOK; 23/04/2018 – SINGAPORE PM LEE COMMENTS ON CABINET RESHUFFLE IN FACEBOOK POST; 01/05/2018 – Facebook last week sent CTO Mike Schroepfer to answer questions before a parliamentary committee; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-Sri Lanka lifts ban on Facebook imposed after spasm of communal violence; 28/03/2018 – Facebook, Tech Giants Whipsaw the Market — Barrons.com; 03/04/2018 – Citadel Says Don’t Be Fooled by Cheap Imitators on Facebook; 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales

Coffee Holding CO Inc (NASDAQ:JVA) had a decrease of 35.67% in short interest. JVA’s SI was 22,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 35.67% from 35,600 shares previously. With 56,000 avg volume, 0 days are for Coffee Holding CO Inc (NASDAQ:JVA)’s short sellers to cover JVA’s short positions. The SI to Coffee Holding CO Inc’s float is 0.47%. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.02. About 17,622 shares traded. Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) has declined 26.02% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.02% the S&P500. Some Historical JVA News: 07/03/2018 Coffee Holding Co., Inc. Reports Results for Three Months Ended January 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – COFFEE HOLDING JV BUYS STEEP N BREW COFFEE CO; 27/03/2018 – COFFEE HOLDING- ON MARCH 23, CO, UNIT AMENDED THE AMENDED & RESTATED LOAN & SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED APRIL 25, 2017; 24/04/2018 – Coffee Holding Co.: Steep N Brew Rev for Past Fiscal Year About $7; 27/03/2018 – COFFEE HOLDING SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES MAXIMUM PRINCIPAL AMOUNT LIMIT AVAILABLE TO $14 MLN -SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Coffee Holding Co 4Q EPS 7c; 27/03/2018 – COFFEE HOLDING – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR NEW LOAN MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 31, 2020; 23/04/2018 – DJ Coffee Holding Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JVA); 07/03/2018 – COFFEE HOLDING CO INC JVA.O QUARTERLY SALES ROSE 12.5 PCT TO $22.08 MLN; 24/04/2018 – COFFEE HOLDING JOINT VENTURE ACQUIRES STEEP N BREW COFFEE COMPANY

More notable recent Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Chuck Royce’s Firm Cracks Position in Nut Distribution Company – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Coffee Holding Co., Inc.’s (NASDAQ:JVA) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Coffee Holding Co., Inc. Reports Year End Results – GlobeNewswire” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Coffee Holding Co., Inc. Reports Launch of New Single Cup CafÃ© Caribe Items – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Canada, Australia, England, and China. The company has market cap of $22.39 million. The firm offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as to coffee shop operators. It has a 118.24 P/E ratio. It also roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels.

Tdam Usa Inc decreased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 17,427 shares to 278,688 valued at $52.94 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Scorpio Tankers Inc (NYSE:STNG) stake by 90,852 shares and now owns 43,297 shares. Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) was reduced too.

Among 14 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Facebook had 34 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Mizuho. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Monday, March 11. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital. Rosenblatt maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. Guggenheim upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $200 target in Thursday, April 4 report. Bank of America maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Monday, March 18. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $187 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, March 7.

