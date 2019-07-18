Tdam Usa Has Decreased Its Chevron New (CVX) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Partner Fund Management LP Increased New York Times Co (NYT) Holding by $29.38 Million

Partner Fund Management Lp increased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 113.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp bought 918,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.73M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.76M, up from 809,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $34.7. About 653,343 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 48.81% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 08/05/2018 – NYT: MOHAMMED HADI JOINS BIZDAY AS NEWS DIRECTOR; 14/03/2018 – Mike Pompeo faces one of the worst times in history to be secretary of State, a New York Times columnist told CNBC; 18/03/2018 – His verbal attack comes as The New York Times reports Robert Mueller has sent questions to the White House for a possible interview; 20/03/2018 – lens: Looking at the Paralympics With a New York Times Photographer; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Startup culture emerges from Greek economy woes; 09/05/2018 – New York Times Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: New York Times Metro editor resigns after `investigation’; 25/04/2018 – NFL owners, in a secret meeting last year, expressed fears that President Trump would continue pounding the league over players’ protests during the national anthem, The New York Times reports; 15/03/2018 – Special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump Organization for documents, some of which are related to Russia, The New York Times reported; 11/04/2018 – Kyle Griffin: WaPo confirms NYT scoop: A search warrant used to raid the office and residences of Michael Cohen sought all his

Tdam Usa Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc sold 3,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,500 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70M, down from 65,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $124.65. About 4.00 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 22/03/2018 – BP, CHEVRON, SHELL AMONG COS QUALIFIED TO BID IN MEXICO AUCTION; 23/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron Workers Could Face Treason Charge in Venezuela; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE ENDS; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED TO APPROVE, ON ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AT STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/20/2018 05:38 PM; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:00 PM; 27/04/2018 – Chevron’s Earnings Rise as Production, Prices Increase; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/25/2018 09:06 AM; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON 1Q EPS 1.90, EST. $1.47; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – ONE OF CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS RELATES TO FIRST RIGHT OF REFUSAL IN FAVOUR OF CSA’S MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS, OFF SHELF INVESTMENTS FIFTY-SIX

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.28 million activity. $360,535 worth of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) was sold by Caputo Roland A..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Co has 0% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 125,973 shares. Millennium Ltd Llc invested in 0.04% or 721,875 shares. Fort Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Moreover, Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 17,512 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 151,918 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Banbury Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 5.6% or 590,203 shares. Sg Americas Limited holds 0.01% or 17,239 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks holds 17,269 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 10,000 are owned by Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co. Kemnay Advisory has 0.29% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Dupont Mgmt holds 0.01% or 8,300 shares in its portfolio. Bluestein R H & reported 10,400 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc holds 23,229 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated Inc accumulated 0% or 1,350 shares.

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc Ne (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 251,924 shares to 1.63 million shares, valued at $65.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 1.97 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,821 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “P&G steps up advertising game on equal pay for women – Cincinnati Business Courier” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “How The New York Times Has Performed During The Trump Presidency – Benzinga” published on February 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Fastly to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on August 8 – Business Wire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New York Times Company: Buy The Paper, Sell The Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New York Times Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87B for 15.35 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $838,808 activity.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron’s Venezuela oil assets threatened with seizure – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) 8.9% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Stocks That Should Be Every Young Investorâ€™s First Choice – Investorplace.com” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Selling Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: Whatâ€™s Good Can Sometimes Be Bad – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burt Wealth Advisors holds 1,440 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Violich Cap Inc reported 2.02% stake. Moreover, Lesa Sroufe Company has 0.18% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1,669 shares. Capstone Investment Advsr Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 30,212 shares. 143,459 are owned by Howard Cap Mgmt. Moreover, Moneta Grp Inc Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 29,339 shares. Btc Management has 78,944 shares. Capital Innovations Ltd Llc has 2.1% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 6,535 shares. 44,652 are owned by Cohen Capital Management Inc. Penobscot Investment reported 29,988 shares stake. Moreover, Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.16% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 13,830 are held by Amer Registered Investment Advisor. Parthenon Ltd Liability Corp reported 16,934 shares. Davidson Invest Advisors reported 3.37% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 9.58M are held by Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc.

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 14,168 shares to 210,313 shares, valued at $8.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 4,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,452 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).