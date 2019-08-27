Tdam Usa Has Decreased Altria Group (MO) Position by $2.04 Million; Stock Price Declined; Peconic Partners Has Trimmed Dycom Inds (DY) Position by $2.30 Million

Tdam Usa Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 15.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc sold 35,804 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 201,736 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.59M, down from 237,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.32% or $3.92 during the last trading session, reaching $51.04. About 15.14M shares traded or 94.49% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (DY) by 89.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.10% . The hedge fund held 6,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $276,000, down from 56,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Dycom Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34B market cap company. The stock increased 3.37% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $42.59. About 55,604 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.28; 23/04/2018 – DJ Dycom Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DY); 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES GAAP SHR FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28, 2018 $1.02 – $1.17; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 EPS $4.78-$5.70; 29/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dycom Industries, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, So; 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q EPS 53c; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Adj EPS $4.26-Adj EPS $5.15; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $73.7M; 06/03/2018 Dycom Industries at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES CONTRACT REVENUES $830 MLN TO $860 MLN FOR QTR ENDING JULY 28

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold DY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 0.01% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Invesco Limited invested in 252,910 shares or 0% of the stock. Envestnet Asset holds 35,773 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) or 5,787 shares. Macquarie Gp Inc accumulated 0% or 15,822 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has 3,718 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alpine Woods Cap Investors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 29,340 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc reported 0.02% stake. Hsbc Public Ltd holds 0% or 5,991 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated holds 351,620 shares. Buckingham invested in 157,984 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Quantbot Technologies Lp reported 15,353 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 70,207 shares.

Analysts await Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.05 per share. DY’s profit will be $26.45 million for 12.68 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Dycom Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.49% EPS growth.

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eastman Chem Co (NYSE:EMN) by 10,076 shares to 72,823 shares, valued at $5.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 12,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,809 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).