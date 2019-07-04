Tdam Usa Decreased Philip Morris Intl (PM) Position by $1.25 Million as Share Value Rose; Dollar General (DG) Holder Kdi Capital Partners Upped Its Stake by $724,115

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 6,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 137,814 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.44M, up from 131,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $139.09. About 842,130 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REPORTS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE & ADOPTION ASSISTANC; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL PLANS TO ADD MORE DIGITAL TOOLS, SERVICES; 15/03/2018 – In Battle of the Discounters, Dollar General Gains an Edge; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Same-store Sales Up in the Mid-2% Range; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15, EST. $5.66; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dollar General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DG)

Tdam Usa Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 9.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc sold 14,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 134,634 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.90 million, down from 148,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $80.63. About 3.86M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, down 5.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.07 billion for 15.16 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.02% EPS growth.

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $1.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 21,609 shares to 153,591 shares, valued at $6.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,684 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hodges Capital Management Inc stated it has 0.03% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Raymond James Fincl Ser Advsrs holds 0.15% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 413,980 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Liability holds 36,925 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Mechanics Bancshares Department reported 1.09% stake. Hartford Inv Mgmt reported 209,038 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 29.49 million shares stake. Ims Capital Mgmt invested in 5,694 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Sabal Trust has 0.05% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 6,486 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 35,050 shares. Wedge Capital L Ltd Partnership Nc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Eagle Global Ltd Liability Com owns 0.29% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 82,662 shares. Alps Advisors reported 439,816 shares. Century Incorporated has 679,753 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Lincoln has invested 0.03% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.63 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited holds 2,971 shares. Of Vermont reported 375 shares. Brinker reported 7,193 shares stake. Griffin Asset Mngmt accumulated 2,000 shares. Pnc Gru Incorporated Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 576,797 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.25% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Sei Invs reported 185,462 shares. Chilton Cap Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.8% or 75,499 shares. Fenimore Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 1.56% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The invested in 0.08% or 49,893 shares. Zwj Invest Counsel accumulated 198,138 shares. Horrell Capital Management Incorporated reported 1.9% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 12,306 were reported by Freestone Cap Holding Ltd Limited Liability Company. Van Eck Associate holds 0.01% or 18,959 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advisors LP holds 0.24% or 228,213 shares in its portfolio.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13 million and $283.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 15,213 shares to 81,294 shares, valued at $7.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 94,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,179 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).