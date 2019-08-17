Tdam Usa Decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $2.53 Million; Shellback Capital LP Position in Kbr (KBR) Has Cut by $950,000 as Valuation Rose

Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in Kbr Inc (KBR) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.51% . The institutional investor held 907,653 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.33 million, down from 957,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Kbr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.58B market cap company. The stock increased 4.24% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $25.31. About 997,754 shares traded. KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has risen 36.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KBR News: 25/04/2018 – KBR INC – KBR WILL ALSO UTILIZE A PORTION OF THIS FINANCING FOR ACQUISITION OF STINGER GHAFFARIAN TECHNOLOGIES, INC; 03/04/2018 – KBR – ESTIMATED REVENUE OF NAVAL SHIPBUILDING COLLEGE PROJECT TO BE BOOKED INTO BACKLOG OF UNFILLED ORDERS FOR CO’S GOVT SERVICES BUSINESS SEGMENT; 25/04/2018 – KBR Completes Acquisition Of SGT, Continues Momentum On Government Services Strategy; 26/04/2018 – KBR Inc 1Q Net $138M; 19/03/2018 – KBR INC – EXPECTED REV WILL BE BOOKED INTO BACKLOG OF UNFILLED ORDERS FOR KBR’S GOVERNMENT SERVICES BUSINESS SEGMENT AS TASK ORDERS AWARDED THROUGHOUT CONTRACT PERIOD; 03/04/2018 – KBR Joint Venture Signs Contract for Australia’s New Naval Shipbuilding College; 19/04/2018 – KBR Acquires Carillion’s Aspire Defence Interests, Reaffirms Commitment to Long-Term Stability of Program; 09/03/2018 KBR Takes Part in More than $32 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 19/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE SAYS POTENTIAL EVENT OF DEFAULT HAS BEEN RESOLVED TO MUTUAL SATISFACTION OF COMPANY AND ITS CONTROLLING CREDITORS; 19/03/2018 – KBRwyle Helps Navy Expand Battlespace with New $69M Contract

Tdam Usa Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc sold 18,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 141,284 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.75 million, down from 159,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 5.86 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct; 03/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 UBS Global Health Care Conference; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2; 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,; 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE MEDICAL DEVICES SALES $6,767 MLN VS $6,293 MLN REPORTED LAST YR

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 14,168 shares to 210,313 shares, valued at $8.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 12,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,809 shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.42 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Japan-based Norinchukin Bank The has invested 1.23% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Company has invested 3.64% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Nuveen Asset Ltd Llc reported 305,106 shares. Lafayette Invests has 74,058 shares for 3.81% of their portfolio. Lord Abbett And Company Lc reported 2.17 million shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Limited has 0.67% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tcw Grp holds 29,430 shares. Beddow Capital Incorporated reported 55,017 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt reported 0.73% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Thompson Invest reported 59,267 shares or 1.58% of all its holdings. Quantbot Tech Lp holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 42,964 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 214,040 shares. S&Co stated it has 207,150 shares or 3.22% of all its holdings. Lincoln Corp stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Shoker Investment Counsel reported 1.85% stake.

