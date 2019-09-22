Tdam Usa Cut Its Position in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by $359,970; Southern Co (SO) Market Valuation Rose While Carret Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding

Tdam Usa Inc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 6.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc sold 5,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 72,699 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.21M, down from 77,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.88 billion market cap company. It closed at $70.95 lastly. It is up 7.94% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES, EST. 11.50B; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid emerging market demand; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – PLANNING FOR A YEAR OF GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION AND EXPECT DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 2018; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging

Carret Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 5.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc sold 5,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 89,867 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.97 million, down from 95,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $61.11. About 4.53M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 09/04/2018 – Georgia Power to add 177 MW of solar resources for C&I REDI program; 23/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SOUTHERN POWER ENTERS INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL A MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 21/05/2018 – SO: HAD SEEN NEED TO RAISE $7 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 29/05/2018 – Southern Co Acquires 100-Megawatt Wind Facility in Oklahoma; 24/04/2018 – New milestones reached for Vogtle Unit 3; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN: ART P. BEATTIE ANNOUNCED HIS PLANS TO RETIRE AS CFO; 02/05/2018 – WHOLESALE POWER MARKETS UNDERVALUE NUCLEAR POWER: SOUTHERN CFO; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EXPECTS TO FUND PURCHASE PRICE OF ANY NOTES PURCHASED USING CASH ON HAND OR AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 13.89 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 641 shares to 2,325 shares, valued at $4.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 46,479 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.19M for 24.98 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

