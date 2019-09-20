Tdam Usa Cut Holding in General Electric Co (GE) as Shares Rose; Holder Bandera Partners Raised Ameresco (AMRC) Holding

Tdam Usa Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 16.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc sold 47,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 244,429 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57 million, down from 292,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.42. About 33.62M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 13/04/2018 – GE Healthcare IT unit carveout backed by US$850m in loans; 18/04/2018 – SOURCE SAYS LIKELY THAT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES’ ‘INSPECTIONS ARE IN THE 400 TO 600 ENGINE RANGE IN ORDER TO WRAP THIS UP IN 30 DAYS’; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 12/03/2018 – GE Canceled 2015 Equity Awards for Top Executives – Proxy; 13/03/2018 – Industrials Sink as GE Cuts Executive Bonuses – Industrials Roundup; 11/04/2018 – ServiceMax from GE Digital to Focus on the Impact of Proactive Maintenance Strategies to the Service Industry at Field Service USA 2018; 20/04/2018 – General Electric earnings: 16 cents a share, vs 11 cents EPS expected; 23/03/2018 – Asian oil, gas producers stepping up activity after long lull; 20/04/2018 – GE’s Baker Hughes 1st-qtr profit tops view on oilfield services growth; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION BEGINS FLIGHT TESTING OF GE9X ENGINE FOR BOEING 777X AFTER DELAY – DOCUMENT

Bandera Partners Llc increased its stake in Ameresco Inc (AMRC) by 70.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc bought 283,684 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.63% . The hedge fund held 683,684 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.07 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Ameresco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $705.02 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.15. About 61,780 shares traded. Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) has risen 11.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRC News: 01/05/2018 – Ameresco Backs 2018 EBIT $75M-EBIT $85M; 23/05/2018 – Ameresco Partners with Portland Public Schools for Phase 8 Energy Improvements; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco 4Q Adj EPS 48c; 06/03/2018 – AMERESCO INC AMRC.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $765 MLN TO $800 MLN; 23/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Ameresco’s Woodland Meadows Landfill State-of-the-Art Gas to Energy Facility Now Open; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco Sees FY18 EBIT $75M-EBIT $85M; 06/03/2018 – AMERESCO INC AMRC.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.55 TO $0.65; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameresco Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMRC); 06/03/2018 – Ameresco Sees FY18 Rev $765M-$800M; 05/03/2018 Ameresco Partners with Junction City School District for Energy Savings Performance Contract

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.14B for 18.12 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 4,069 shares to 76,892 shares, valued at $5.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 3,107 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greylin Investment Mangement invested in 0.67% or 282,930 shares. 70,189 were reported by Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability Company. Burt Wealth Advsrs owns 37,215 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Boston Rech And Mngmt reported 17,485 shares. 31.35 million are held by Prudential. 83,202 are held by Endurance Wealth Management. Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 73,829 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Appleton Partners Ma reported 74,759 shares. Wilkins Investment Counsel reported 0.12% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Carnegie Asset Ltd Company invested in 50,050 shares. Eagle Advsr Lc accumulated 20,924 shares. 9,348 were accumulated by Destination Wealth Mgmt. Davis R M has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Cap Ca invested in 25,184 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams owns 27,764 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. On Thursday, May 23 LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 10,000 shares. Another trade for 55,248 shares valued at $498,337 was made by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. The insider Seidman Leslie bought $50,700. Another trade for 331,684 shares valued at $3.00 million was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. The insider Cox L Kevin bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752. 10,000 shares valued at $88,300 were bought by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19.